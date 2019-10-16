The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
Vadnais Heights
• Squads responded to an assault that occurred in the 800 block of County Road E East Sept. 25. A deputy on patrol was flagged down by male and female who stated they were threatened with a knife by a female during a verbal argument between the three persons that started while they were shopping inside a store. The argument continued into parking lot. The unidentified suspect had left the scene. Witnesses collaborated the argument; it is under investigation.
• A fraud complaint was received from a multi-housing complex in the 500 block of Belland Avenue Sept. 30. The caller reported losing over $7,000 to an internet scam about a vehicle.
• A wallet was reported stolen in the 900 block of East County Road E Oct. 4. The wallet may have been dropped by the owner in a parking lot. An unknown person charged over $1,000 on a credit card that was in the wallet.
• Suspected THC vaping cartridges were reported on school grounds in the 100 block of Vadnais Boulevard Oct. 4. The incident is under investigation.
• Deputies recovered suspected narcotics in the 200 block of Mayfair Road Oct. 2. A small baggie containing suspected narcotics was found in a driveway by maintenance personnel. It will be destroyed.
• A wallet was reported stolen from the dash of a car sometime overnight Sept. 30 in the 10 block of Skyline Drive. A credit card was subsequently used fraudulently in St. Paul.
• A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 3400 block of Highway 61 Oct. 3. The victim was notified of a gas drive-off that occurred with the plate.
• A front passenger window was broken and cash stolen from the glove box in the 900 block of East County Road E Oct 3.
• A locker was broken into and a wallet, key fob and other items stolen Sept. 30 in the 900 block of County Road E. The key fob was found in the parking lot. A credit card was used at Target. Possible suspect information was obtained, and the incident is under investigation.
• Equipment was reported stolen from a construction site in the 3400 block of Rice Street Oct. 4.
White Bear Township
• Deputies responded to a domestic assault in the 5400 block of Lakeview Avenue Oct. 4. An adult male was arrested, and a citation was issued for three counts of misdemeanor domestic assault.
• A bicycle was stolen while the victim was working at Arby's in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive Sept. 29. No suspects.
• Theft by swindle was reported in the 4600 block of Centerville Road Oct. 2. About $400 was lost to an Xcel Energy phone scam. The victim got a Moneypak card to pay a fraudulent unpaid bill.
