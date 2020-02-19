The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents:
Vadnais Heights
• An employee of a business in the 1100 block of County Road E reported finding six counterfeit $5 bills Feb. 4.
• A 46-year-old Coon Rapids woman was cited for misdemeanor thefts and arrested on Anoka County warrant charges at the Kwik Trip in the 3200 block of Highway 61 Feb. 4.
• A report of an assault was taken in the 900 block of County Road E Feb. 5. No evidence of an assault was found after investigation.
• Officers responded to a call reporting a suspicious vehicle in the 3200 block of Fanum Road Feb. 5. A 31-year-old Duluth man was taken into custody.
• While on a bus, a 52-year-old woman on a bus fell forward and hit her head on the handrail when the bus driver slammed on the breaks to avoid collision Feb. 5. She was transported to St. John's Hospital.
• A man was transported to a medical facility for alcohol poisoning Feb. 5.
• A 44-year-old La Crosse, Wisconsin man was arrested Feb. 7 for attempting to use fraudulent checks at the Kwik Trip in the 3200 block of Highway 61. He was booked at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center. The case was submitted to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office for review.
White Bear Township
• A diamond ring was reported stolen from a residence in the 5700 block of Lake Avenue Feb. 2. The case is under investigation.
• A 26-year-old White Bear Township man was arrested on warrant charges in the 5700 block of Auburn Avenue Feb. 5.
• A resident in the 1500 block of Seneca Trail reported a suspicious vehicle approaching children at a bus stop Feb. 5. The investigation found no criminal intent, and the complainant was satisfied with the outcome.
