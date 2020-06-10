The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A St. Paul woman reported the front license plate stolen from her vehicle May 20 as it was parked in an employee parking lot in the 900 block of County Road E. The plate was later recovered by the Moody County Sheriff's Office in South Dakota on May 24. No arrests have been made.
• A New Brighton woman, 33, was cited May 20 at the Kwik Trip in the 3200 block of Highway 61 for theft of services when she refused to pay her iHail driver after being dropped off.
• A White Bear Lake man, 21, and a St. Paul man, 18, were cited May 21 for stealing liquor from Easy Street Liquor in the 1100 block of County Road E. The two suspects were later located and cited after they stole liquor from a White Bear Lake store.
• Northern Air Corporation employees reported a catalytic converter stolen from company vehicles while they were parked in the company lot in the 1000 block of Labore Industrial Court overnight May 21-22. A second catalytic converter was also damaged.
• A Vadnais Heights man reported a $720 Nintendo switch system stolen from his vehicle May 23 while it was parked in the lot of a store in the 800 block of County Road E. The theft has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).
• A 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was reported stolen overnight May 23-24 from the 800 block of Woodgate Drive after the victim left the vehicle unlocked with the keys in the glove box. The vehicle was entered into the NCIC.
• A bike was reported stolen during a burglary in the 4400 block of Wood Duck Drive after a garage door was left open overnight May 23-24. Lesser valued bikes in the garage were not stolen.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 35, was cited May 24 for disorderly conduct after he stole minnows from a fisherman on Vadnais Lake, threatened him and kicked his car.
• A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle parked overnight May 24-25 in a multihousing complex in the 1100 block of County Road D. The plate was entered into the NCIC.
• Lottery tickets, valued at $510, were reported stolen May 25 from the Speedway in the 1000 block of County Road E while the clerk was distracted.
• A Corcoran man reported his 1994 Toyota Corolla, with two sets of keys inside, stolen May 26 from an employee lot in the 4300 block of White Bear Parkway. The vehicle has been entered into the NCIC.
White Bear Township
• A Stillwater man, 39, was arrested May 24 on Grand Avenue and Third Street on an outstanding warrant after deputies were dispatched to investigate a suspicious vehicle in the area.
• A resident in the 4800 block of Greenhaven Drive reported the driver's side window of his vehicle broken in overnight May 25-26, his vehicle rummaged through and an envelope with miscellaneous receipts stolen. The paperwork was found on the side of the road the next day.
• A resident in the 1100 block of Mehegan Lane on May 29 reported two traffic cones stolen from her front yard.
• A resident in the 2600 block of Bloom Road on May 30 reported fraudulent charges on his credit card while the card was still in his possession. The card has been canceled.
