The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A Walmart shopper reported her wallet lost Sept. 5 after she left it in a shopping cart in the 800 block of County Road E.
• A juvenile female was cited for shoplifting Sept. 6 at the Vadnais Heights Walmart.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Sept. 6 from a Ford van left in an employee parking lot in the 1200 block of County Road E. The thief was chased off by a bystander and left a wool hat on the ground.
• A resident in the 800 block of Woodgate Drive on Sept. 7 reported receiving terroristic threats from an unknown party.
• A Bloomington man reported his motor vehicle stolen Sept. 7 from the 3300 block of Greenbrier Street after the person who borrowed it would not return it when requested to do so. The vehicle was returned three hours after the police report was filed.
• A small case containing suspected drug paraphernalia was reported found Sept. 8 near a business in the 3500 block of Hoffman Road. A white substance was also found on the grass. Ramsey County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) deputies collected the items to be placed into property for destruction.
• A 1999 Honda Civic stolen in White Bear Lake from a Mora man was reported recovered Sept. 8 in the 400 block of Commerce Court. The vehicle had been stripped of tires, battery and ignition.
• A Minneapolis woman reported more than $3,000 in unauthorized purchases on her credit cards Sept. 11 after she left her wallet on the cashier counter at Panera Bread in the 900 block of County Road E. She was notified of the charges by fraud alerts on her phone. The victim is in the process of canceling all her cards.
• A North St. Paul woman, 66, was arrested Sept. 11 at the Vadnais Heights Target in the 900 block of County Road E for gross misdemeanor theft after she was caught shoplifting.
• A resident in the 1000 block of County Road D reported giving personal identity and banking information to a fraudulent repair person Sept. 13 and losing $500 before he was able to close the bank account.
White Bear Township
• A mailbox was reported knocked down overnight Sept. 3-4 in the 5100 block of Division Street.
• Jewelry and $20 in cash were reported stolen overnight Sept. 6-7 from an unlocked vehicle parked in the 3900 block of Portland Avenue.
• Ground FX Lawn & Landscape in the 2300 block of Leibel Street reported approximately $100,000 in yard maintenance equipment stolen overnight Sept. 6-7. A vehicle, trailer and other items were later recovered. Evidence has been gathered, and the case is under investigation.
• A White Bear Lake man on Sept. 7 reported that his camper trailer, stolen two years ago, was recovered in the 2300 block of Leibel Street. The vehicle was towed to the RCSO impound lot for investigation.
• A resident in the 1500 block of Hammond Road on Sept. 10 reported unauthorized purchases on a debit card that was still in her possession. A case number was needed for the bank's investigation.
• A White Bear Lake man, 58, was arrested for third-degree DWI Sept. 11 in the 5200 block of Portland Woods after deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated male sitting in a truck at that location. The driver failed standardized field sobriety tests and registered a 0.27 blood alcohol content on the Data Master Test (DMT).
