The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A vehicle parked in the Aster Meadow Apartments underground garage in the 4100 block of Centerville Road was reported broken into on Dec. 1; a purse was stolen from it. A debit card from the purse was used at Speedway locations in White Bear Lake and Vadnais Heights. Two other vehicles were reported damaged, but the owners didn't want to file a report.
• Mobile Mini Storage in the 900 block of County Road E on Dec. 2 reported chains on locks cut and locking mechanisms damaged on two outdoor storage units. It is unknown whether any contents were stolen.
• A couple reported being assaulted by an unknown male on Dec. 3 in the Walmart self-checkout line in the 800 block of County Road E. It all started when the male cut in front of complainants in line, and they had a few words for him. While loading their purchases into their car, the male returned and tried to grab one of their bags. As the complainants tried to defend their belongings, the male punched the female of the pair, causing her to fall against the vehicle.
• The city of Vadnais Heights on Dec. 4 reported criminal damage to its property after viewing video surveillance of a red SUV hitting a stop sign in the 500 block of Oak Creek Drive S.
• A Minneapolis woman, 20, was mailed a citation for misdemeanor theft after she escaped Walmart loss prevention personnel in the 800 block of County Road E on Dec. 4. Four people attempting to push carts containing $1,447.20 in unpaid merchandise past all points of sale were stopped by loss prevention personnel. However, the four fled in a vehicle with a stolen license plate. The vehicle was the subject of a just-expired Keep Our Police Safe (KOPS) alert out of Mounds View. After deputies issued a new KOPS alert, the vehicle was found by the Edina Police Department on Dec. 5. The vehicle was towed to the Ramsey County impound lot, and the subject was identified by a video surveillance camera and mailed the ticket. The case is under investigation.
• A male was reported for trying to force a female into a vehicle at 11:55 a.m. on Dec. 5 in the area of Edgerton Street and Vadnais Blvd. After a welfare check, a KOPS alert was issued for the female, and her vehicle was stopped by Shakopee police on Dec. 5. Officers determined that the female was OK, and the KOPS alert was removed.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 66, was arrested on Dec. 5 in the 800 block of Belland Avenue for using a loaded handgun to threaten two Bloomington men who had been hired by the townhouse homeowner's association. Although the men tried to explain that they were legally on the premises to fix gutters, and the opened boxes of gutters and ladders were clearly visible on the ground, the suspect continued to advance toward the workers waving the weapon. A phone video one of the workers managed to take showed the suspect walking toward the workers with his finger on the trigger. The workers also managed to phone 911, and deputies arrived on the scene to disarm the suspect. On Dec. 8, deputies took custody of the firearm from that address. The suspect has been charged in Ramsey County Court on two counts of felony threatening violence with reckless disregard for risk.
• A Shoreview man reported on Dec. 7 that his vehicle had been broken into while it was parked in the Sucker Lake parking lot in the 20 block of County Road F. The vehicle was rummaged through, but there was no indication that anything was stolen.
White Bear Township
• Residents in the 5400 block of Portland Avenue on Dec. 2 reported unauthorized use of their credit card for more than $1,700 in charges while it was still in their possession. The cards were canceled, and the case is under investigation.
• A White Bear Township man, 44, was arrested for assault late Dec. 2 in the 1700 block of Ridgewood Avenue after he struck his father in the face with an elbow. It all started when the father asked the subject to clean up an alcoholic beverage he'd spilled. The subject yelled, threw items around the kitchen and broke the vacuum cleaner.
• A White Bear Lake woman and a White Bear Township woman reported their vehicles broken into on Dec. 3 as they were parked in the Tamarack Nature Center lot in the 5200 block of Otter Lake Road. Nothing appeared missing from one, and a purse was stolen from the other. The credit cards were canceled promptly.
