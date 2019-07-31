The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
Vadnais Heights
• Deputies pursued a dirt bike without a license plate or lights in the area of Labore Road and County Road E July 14. The bike went south on Arcade Street and blew through stop signs at around 70 mph. After the dirt bike went through a stop sign at Edgerton Street, the driver looked over his shoulder at the deputy's squad. The dirt bike ran a stop sign on County Road D and slowed down quickly as it approached the 3000 block of Edgerton Street. The dirt bike skidded and went down an embankment. The man fled a few yards on foot but he then put his arms in the air and allowed himself to be arrested. When asked why he fled, he said he knew he couldn’t drive the dirt bike on the road since it didn’t have lights and his license was revoked. He said he took the dirt bike from his friend without the friend’s permission.
• There was a garage fire in the 3300 block of Centerville Road July 14. The fire was extinguished, and residents were not injured.
• Deputies made a warrant arrest on an adult male at the Walmart in Vadnais Heights on July 14.
• A driver left the roadway and was in the ditch near Vadnais Boulevard East and Twin Lake Court July 15. The driver was arrested for DWI.
• Deputies responded to Buerkle Hyundai on a motor vehicle theft report on July 16. Two golf carts were stolen last week.
• A muskrat was reportedly "acting goofy" on Evergreen Drive July 16 and a caller asked for it to be checked. Upon arrival, the officer found the muskrat lying down in a yard eating some plants. It appeared to be lazy or injured. The resident was advised to contact animal control if it was injured.
• Deputies stopped a suspicious vehicle driving without license plates in the 800 block of County Road E July 16. An adult male was arrested for gross misdemeanor license cancellation.
• A vehicle was pursued all across the north metro and into St. Paul in the middle of the night July 17. A Ramsey County Sheriff's deputy on patrol observed a Ford Explorer traveling on Edgerton Street in Little Canada. Records indicated that the license plates on the Explorer were registered to a Hyundai Santa Fe. The deputy followed the Explorer and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Edgerton Street in Vadnais Heights. As the deputy exited his squad, the Explorer drove away. The deputy and other law enforcement followed, as the Explorer drove about 12 miles through White Bear Lake and Maplewood and into St. Paul. Stop sticks were deployed at Arcade Street and Maryland Avenue in St. Paul. Eventually, Minnesota State Patrol conducted a pursuit intervention technique on Seventh Street E. near Grove Street in St. Paul. The Explorer spun 180 degrees, hit a squad car — injuring a deputy — and came to a stop. The driver was arrested. The correct license plates for the Explorer were found in the front driver’s side compartment next to the center console. An investigator contacted the registered owner of the Explorer. She said that the vehicle had been scheduled to be repossessed by her bank. She said that she had parked it at her workplace in Inver Grove Heights over the weekend of July 12, unlocked and with the keys inside, expecting it to be picked up by July 15. She said that when she arrived at work on the morning of July 15 it was gone, and she assumed that the bank had picked it up. She said that surveillance video showed that a man had driven off with it on the morning of July 13. The investigator also contacted the registered owner of the vehicle to which the license plates belonged. A family member said that the vehicle was in the garage in the middle of a brake job. It appeared that someone had entered the garage and taken the plates.
• A barking dog was reportedly inside a vehicle for 20 minutes with the back window cracked open in the 900 block of County Road E July 17. An infrared temperature gun read 96.4 degrees F inside the car. Owners arrived before the dog was seized. They were advised and issued a written warning.
• A suspect would not return a complimentary vehicle loaned by the dealership in the 3550 block of Highway 61, the dealership reported July 17. The vehicle was located by the Anoka County Sheriff's Office in Lino Lakes. A Ramsey County deputy accompanied the dealer to recover the loaner.
• A person reported someone followed him to work in the 3300 block of Highway 61 July 18 and then broke into his car and stole his money. He had just come from the bank. Another car also had a broken window.
White Bear Township
• Deputies responded to a mailbox hit-and-run in the 4100 block of Glen Oaks Avenue July 15. The suspect vehicle was located nearby, discovered to be stolen, and towed for safekeeping.
• A windshield was reported smashed overnight in the 3800 block of Effress Road July 18. Nothing was stolen.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive July 15. An adult male was cited for a narcotic offense, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and released.
• A rear passenger window was broken and a purse stolen after the victim parked the vehicle to attend an event at Otter Lake Elementary School July 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.