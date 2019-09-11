The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
Vadnais Heights
• An Amazon package was reported stolen from a front step in the 700 block of Parkside Drive Aug. 29. It was a $10 loss.
• A deputy checked on the welfare of a person sleeping on a metro transit bus bench in the 800 block of County Road D Aug. 31. He was found to have an active felony warrant and was arrested.
• An adult male was cited for disorderly conduct and being a public nuisance in the 4100 block of Clover Avenue Aug. 31.
White Bear Township
• A black bear was reported by four people at Polar Lakes Park Aug. 29. The bear was just doing normal bearlike things in the park.
• Burglary was reported in the 4900 block of Otter Lake Road Aug. 28. A window next to the front door was broken. Drawers and boxes were opened and the contents dumped out. It was still unknown what was stolen.
• A 31-year-old Stacy woman was arrested for DWI and driving after revocation in the 5200 block of Grand Avenue Aug. 27. She apparently drove her car into a parked vehicle. She had watery eyes and an alcoholic odor. Her alcohol level was 0.24. Her license had been revoked earlier this year.
• An adult male was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant in the 3900 block of Stacker Place Aug. 25.
