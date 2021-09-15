The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A Minneapolis woman, 25, and a Mounds View woman, 27, were cited Aug. 30 at the Vadnais Heights Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E for misdemeanor theft after loss prevention officers caught the two woman shoplifting. Both women were banned from the premises.
• White Bear Lincoln in the 3400 block of Highway 61 reported a 2020 Lincoln Navigator delivered to the dealership on Aug. 3 discovered missing from the lot on Aug. 31. The business said there may have been an extra fob inside. The vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database and recovered Sept. 4 in Columbus by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
• A Maplewood man reported a grease gun and other items stolen from a toolbox inside an unlocked truck cab parked in a business lot in the 3200 block of Fanum Road overnight Sept. 1-2. Security video from the business shows a male walking around the business parking lot between 1:30 and 2:00 a.m. trying to access mostly locked vehicles and trailers.
• CarFit used car dealership in the 3500 block of Hoffman Road reported a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee stolen Sept. 2 after it failed to return from a test drive. The vehicle has been entered into the NCIC. A copy of the driver’s license used by the test driver has been traced back to a person currently in custody in Sherburne County.
• A Vadnais Heights woman, 53, was arrested for DWI Sept. 4 in the 900 block of County Road E after she crashed her vehicle into the Amazing Lash Studio building.
• T-Mobile in the 1000 block of Highway 96 on Sept. 4 reported two suspects for grabbing two iPhones from the counter and fleeing the store. A Keep Our Police Safe (KOPS) alert was issued on the getaway vehicle, and the items entered into the NCIC.
White Bear Township
• A resident in the 2600 block of Martin Way reported outgoing mail stolen from her mailbox overnight Aug. 29-30 after she placed envelopes containing checks inside the box on Aug. 29 and raised the flag. On Monday morning, the flag was down and the envelopes were gone.
• Two St. Paul men reported their vehicles parked in an employee lot in the 5800 block of Centerville Road broken into Sept. 1 and items stolen.
• A firearm was reported found Sept. 2 in a restroom by a customer in the 1100 block of County Road J and was turned into management. After deputies collected the weapon, the owner contacted them to start the process for its return.
• A White Bear Township man, 26, was arrested Sept. 4 in the 2600 block of First Street for disorderly conduct and taken to the detox center after the county jail refused to take custody of him due to his high level of intoxication.
• A tablet and cooler were reported stolen overnight Sept. 4-5 from a garage in the 1200 block of Bibeau Road. According to security video footage, entry was made through an unlocked back service door. The serial number of the tablet has been entered into the NCIC.
• CASE # 21038252 Date/Time 08/31/21 at 2148 hours Location 4500 block of Grace Street, White Bear Township Subjects n/a Reason for call Dispute disagreement Hospital name Ramsey County Detox Information report on a dispute between family members for a problem property that occurred around the 4500 block of Grace St. in White Bear Township. One party transported to Ramsey County Detox.
