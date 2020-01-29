The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A White Bear Lake woman at 1:44 a.m. Jan. 13 reported the theft of her phone and credit card by a fleeing boyfriend while they were at the Speedway in the 1000 block of County Road E. Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies searched the area for the boyfriend without success.
• A Ham Lake man, 24, was arrested on several active felony warrants out of Washington and Aitkin counties at 4:43 a.m. Jan. 13 in the 1100 block of County Road D by deputies monitoring the area for criminal activity following multiple catalytic converter thefts. The vehicle from which the subject exited and fled had a history of being seen and associated with catalytic converter thefts in a nearby suburb. When arrested, the subject was in possession of a hammer tool used for breaking windows, Sawzall blades used for cutting out catalytic converters, drug paraphernalia and needles, and credit cards of all sorts belonging to multiple individuals.
• A Lino Lakes man and a Roseville man reported the passenger-side windows of their vehicles were broken in Jan. 16 while they were parked in the employee parking lot at their place of employment in the 1200 block of Willow Lake Blvd. A lunch bag was stolen from one vehicle; nothing was taken from the other.
• A Mahtomedi man, 37, was arrested Jan. 17 for shoplifting two Dyson vacuum cleaners and a bath towel, value of $1,009.97, from the Vadnais Heights Target in the 900 block of County Road E. The subject, who was known to loss prevention officers, was captured on store video choosing the items, placing them in a shopping cart, proceeding to the front entrance and leaving the store without paying for any of the items. The subject had a pending Hennepin County theft case and a prior theft conviction in 2013.
White Bear Township
• A Maplewood woman, 31, was arrested Jan. 13 at Cub Foods in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive for shoplifting after loss prevention personnel observed her place $569.06 worth of merchandise into a cart and push it out of the store without paying. The subject was apprehended; all the merchandise was recovered.
• A student was reported for assault Jan. 14 at the Bellaire Education Center in the 2500 block of County Road F. Another student was reported for disorderly conduct and threatening staff. Both reports were sent to the county attorney for consideration of charges.
• A former employee is suspected of stealing lottery tickets Jan. 15 from the Holiday Gas Station in the 5900 block of Highway 61.
• A Vadnais Heights woman, 36, was arrested Jan. 16 and cited for misdemeanor theft after shoplifting from Cub Foods in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive.
• A Maplewood man reported his vehicle was stolen from the street outside his place of employment in the 4100 block of Hoffman Road Jan. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.