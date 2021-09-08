The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A Lino Lakes man reported his boat and trailer stolen from a garage with a broken door in the 4100 block of Centerville Road overnight Aug. 22-23. The St. Paul Police Department recovered the vehicles on Aug. 24 with heavy fire damage.
• A Forest Lake man, 21, was arrested on an active Washington County warrant for misdemeanor theft Aug. 24 in the 900 block of County Road E. He was also charged with gross misdemeanor giving false information to police after he was pulled over for not displaying license plates and for displaying a suspicious temporary vehicle registration instead. The vehicle was impounded, and items inside the vehicle were found to have been stolen out of Lino Lakes. The suspect has been charged in Ramsey County District Court.
• A wallet was reported found in the 700 block of Stockdale Road Aug. 25. Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies placed the wallet into property following unsuccessful attempts to contact the owner.
• A Toyota RAV4 was reported stolen overnight Aug. 25-26 from an underground garage in the Willow Ridge Apartments in the 1200 block of County Road D Circle. A male and female captured on video surveillance were seen entering the office complex and rummaging through items. The stolen motor vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, and the investigation was on.
• A St. Paul man, 39, was cited Aug. 27 in the 1200 block of County Road D Circle East for trespassing and for violating an order for protection (OFP) after deputies were called out on a disorderly conduct report. The nonresident had driven into an underground garage after a valid resident left. After stopping and identifying the suspect, deputies found him to be in violation of the order. The suspect claimed to have ingested narcotics and was checked by medics. The suspect was taken to Regions Hospital, and the case forwarded to the investigations department.
• A Vadnais Heights juvenile was arrested at 5:41 a.m. Aug. 28 in the 3500 block of Vadnais Center Drive, after a conflict between mother and child turned physical. The county attorney declined to prosecute.
• Deputies assisted the Centennial Lakes Police Department Aug. 28 in an 11-mile vehicle pursuit on County Road E and I-35E after a vehicle displaying stolen plates failed to stop on eastbound I-694. The vehicle fled southbound on Highway 61 out of Vadnais Heights and into St. Paul, where the pursuit was ended on Third and Earl Streets. No squads were reported damaged.
White Bear Township
• Vehicle tabs were reported stolen Aug. 22 from a vehicle parked in the 2600 block of South Shore Blvd. Washington County Sheriff’s Office later deputies recovered the tabs during a traffic stop in their jurisdiction.
• A motor vehicle was reported stolen Aug. 23 from the Holiday gas station in the 1100 block of County Road J after a Forest Lake man left the vehicle parked in front of the store with the keys on the dashboard when he entered the store. The suspect was a passenger in a vehicle that drove off without paying $36 for gas. After the vehicle was entered into the NCIC, it was recovered by St. Paul police on Aug. 27.
• A resident in the 5000 block of Otter Lake Road reported his mailbox ripped out of the ground overnight Aug. 23-24. A bird feeder pole in the backyard was also bent. Damage amounted to $100. Another resident in the same block reported his mailbox smashed and two exterior lights ripped off his garage that same night, resulting in $200 worth of damage.
• A White Bear Township man, 37, was arrested for DUI Aug. 26 in the 2500 block of South Shore Blvd. He has been charged in Ramsey County District Court.
• Linco Iron Erection Inc. reported electric welders stolen from a construction site in the 4800 block of Constellation Drive sometime during the week of Aug. 24-30.
