The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A St. Paul man, 33, was arrested Oct. 16 at the Vadnais Heights Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E for giving deputies false information when he was being cited for shoplifting. Store employees had detained him for concealing and under scanning $68.26 in merchandise and passing all points of sale. When deputies asked for his name to write out the citation, he gave the name of another man. A computer search revealed the reason for the fake name – he had multiple warrants out on him from multiple counties.
• An unidentified shoplifter was reported for assaulting two loss prevention personnel with a knife at the Walmart on Oct. 17, after they tried to detain him. A Tri-County Alert was issued for assistance in identifying the escaped subject.
• A bicycle was reported found Oct. 17 in the 4300 block of Evergreen Drive and turned over to deputies, after it was not claimed on the neighborhood app.
• A resident in the 4200 block of Bridgewood Terrance on Oct. 19 reported an attempt to cash a fraudulent check in her name, after she was notified by her bank.
• An accident hit and run was reported Oct. 19 on County Road F and McMenemy Street, after two vehicles turned right at the stop sign at the same time. The outside vehicle cut off the inside vehicle and damaged its front end before leaving the scene without stopping or exchanging information.
• A St. Paul woman reported the catalytic converter stolen from her Hyundai Tucson while it was parked in a business lot in the 1200 block of County Road E during the Oct. 20 work day.
• Deputies on routine patrol running license plates in a parking lot in the 1200 block of County Road D Circle East at 12:31 a.m. Oct. 21 received a Keep Our Police Safe (KOPS) alert on a vehicle in the lot. The vehicle, belonging to a Crystal man, had been stolen from New Hope during the morning of Oct. 20.
• A Hopkins man, 20, was arrested on a Washington County warrant and a Roseville man, 27, was cited for driving without a license and unsafe equipment at 2:50 a.m. Oct. 21, following a property damage accident on Highway 61 at I-694.
• A Waubay, S. D. woman, 28, was arrested Oct. 21 at the Walmart for misdemeanor theft, after she pushed a cart filled with $429.49 in merchandise she didn't pay for past all points of sale.
• A St. Paul woman reported the rear window of her Kia Optima smashed in and the ignition broken Oct. 22 while it was parked in a business lot in the 1100 block of County Road E for four hours. Nothing was taken from inside, and deputies suspect a possible attempt to steal the vehicle.
• Deputies located a vehicle involved in a robbery in Anoka County, as well as a theft at the Roseville Famous Footwear, at the Vadnais Heights Famous Footwear in the 900 block of County Road E. However, the vehicle fled when it saw the squad, and deputies did not pursue it.
• Two license plates were reported stolen Oct. 22 from a vehicle in a storage facility in the 3200 block of Highway 61.
White Bear Township
• A Mahtomedi man, 73, was arrested for DWI Oct. 18 by the White Bear Police Department, but not before he struck a tree in the 5900 block of Highway 61 and fled the scene. Deputies tried to prevent the driver from leaving the scene, but were unsuccessful. A dog in the vehicle was impounded at the Animal Humane Society in Woodbury.
• A Circle Pines man, 32, was arrested for DWI Oct. 19 on Centerville Road and Constellation Drive, after deputies were dispatched out to a vehicle in the ditch and the driver appearing intoxicated. As the driver was unable to safely perform the standard field sobriety tests, he was taken into the patrol station, where he refused to take the breath test.
