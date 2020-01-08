The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
Vadnais Heights
• A domestic assault was reported in the 900 block of East County Road D Dec. 16.
• A license plate was reported taken from a vehicle and replaced with another in the 700 block of Stockdale Road Dec. 16. The victim didn’t know when the theft occurred; it was first noticed when the victim was at work in Oakdale.
• A rear passenger window was smashed and a purse stolen from a car in a health clinic parking lot in the 3500 block of Labore Road Dec. 16. A credit card was used at Target in Vadnais Heights. A suspect and vehicle were identified. The vehicle was stopped by deputies and the suspect was arrested for financial transaction card fraud and on a felony warrant. The case was sent to the Ramsey County Attorney for review of charges.
• An Oakdale woman was cited for trespassing and shoplifting in the 3200 block of Highway 61 Dec. 18.
• A male grabbed a pair of Timberland boots and ran out of a store in the 900 block of County Road E Dec. 19.
• Four males stole about $600 worth of liquor from behind a counter in the 100 block of Vadnais Boulevard Dec. 20. They ran from the store and fled in a gray, two-door vehicle.
• Deputies responded to TruGreen in Vadnais Heights on a theft from auto report Dec. 20. Catalytic converters were stolen from four vehicles in the parking lot.
• An adult male was arrested for domestic assault in the 1100 block of County Road D East Dec. 22. He was cited for assault and disorderly conduct.
• A wallet was reported stolen from an employee’s purse sometime during a work shift in the 800 block of County Road E Dec. 22.
• A motor vehicle theft was reported at Kwik Trip Dec. 23. The victim left his 1992 Toyota Camry running with the keys in the ignition while he went into the store. He saw a male running to his vehicle and saw the male steal his vehicle. The male was recorded on the store’s surveillance system. The victim ran to the parking lot and made eye contact with the thief, who reversed quickly, striking another car, before fleeing. A short time later, officers spotted the stolen Toyota in a parking lot in St. Paul. They saw a male walking away from the vehicle. He was detained and police saw him drop the keys to the stolen Toyota. He also had the victim’s phone.
White Bear Township
• A 50-year-old Hugo man passed out at the wheel of his vehicle at a stoplight at Buffalo Street and Highway 61 was arrested for third-degree DWI test refusal Dec. 19.
• A resident in the 5200 block of Beaver Street received a license plate toll statement from the state of Colorado for plates that were from a vehicle that had been junked two years prior. He reported the issue to the sheriff’s office Dec. 21 so the plates could be recorded as stolen.
• Burglary was reported in the 4500 block of Wood Duck Drive Dec. 23. A detached garage/office was broken into sometime overnight Dec. 23. Electronics and Christmas gifts were stolen.
• Theft of diesel fuel was reported in the 5800 block of Centerville Road Dec. 23. About 300 gallons were stolen from equipment and a storage tank at a construction site.
• Theft of cash via a quick-change scam was reported in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive Dec. 23. Possible suspect information was obtained from a video.
• Burglary was reported in the 2300 block of Hoxie Avenue Dec. 27. A neighbor reported someone attempting to get inside. Responding deputies cleared the house, saw no signs of forced entry, secured the back door to the home, and made a call to the resident to check to see if anything was taken. Possibly it was their son coming back to get some of his things.
• Domestic assault was reported in the 5600 block of Otter View Trail Dec. 27. The incident is under investigation.
• Deputies responded to an alleged assault in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive Dec. 28. There was a fight between three employees. The case was sent to the city attorney for review.
