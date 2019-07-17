The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
Vadnais Heights
• Deputies responded to the 800 block of Woodgate Drive June 30 on a burglary report. The caller said that she had just seen an unknown man exiting her neighbor’s garage. Deputies found a man who matched the description provided walking near Greenbrier Street and Berwood Avenue. The man avoided contact with the deputies and eventually ran into nearby Berwood Park, where he was apprehended. In a backpack carried by the defendant, deputies found a burglary tool and flashlight. He was also found with meth. The resident of the entered home said they didn't see anything missing.
• A Vadnais Heights man was arrested for third-degree DWI near Woodview Drive and McMenemy Street June 30. A deputy stopped the suspect for violation of a no-contact order. The man stumbled and swayed, his eyes were watery and the deputy smelled alcohol on him. He was arrested and his blood alcohol concentration was 0.27.
• Deputies responded to the 3500 block of Rice Street for an accident with injuries July 2. A Shoreview woman was arrested for DWI. She apparently hit a pedestrian who was walking with the side mirror on her vehicle. The victim's arm was swelling and had lacerations. The driver admitted to drinking beer prior to driving. Her eyes were bloodshot and she was slurring her words. Alcohol concentration was 0.16.
• Theft was reported on the 800 block of County Road E East July 6. Two females exited a store with stolen purses filled with electronics and apparel.
• Theft was reported in the 3400 block of Highway 61 July 1. Someone made photocopies of an old 21-day temporary plate and was using it on other vehicles.
• A rear license plate was reported stolen in the 1100 block of County Road D East July 2. It was recovered by Mounds View Police inside a vehicle July 8. One person was arrested.
• Theft of a purse and theft of services occurred on the 1000 block of County Road E July 3. Three males and two females stole a customer's purse containing her daughter's cell phone and did not pay for $70.09 in food when they left the restaurant.
• Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Belland Avenue on July 2 on a report of a male with a rifle. A male and female were taken into custody for warrants. The incident is under investigation.
• Deputies responded to a weapons complaint call in the 800 block of County Road D East on July 4. A male taken into custody on a KOPS alert, or alert for agencies regarding officer safety, out of Fridley.
White Bear Township
• A road rage incident resulted in an accident July 1 near Otter Lake Road and White Bear Parkway. There was damage but no injuries.
• Fraudulent sale of a vehicle by taking advantage of a vulnerable adult was reported on Grace Street July 1. Deputies determined it was a civil, not criminal, matter.
