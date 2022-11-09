The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• An Anoka woman, 56, was arrested for DWI Oct. 11 in the 300 block of Highway 96, after patrolling Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies northbound on Rice Street observed her vehicle having trouble staying in its lane and almost driving into the ditch twice. During field sobriety testing, the driver registered a blood alcohol content of 0.36. She has been charged in Ramsey County Court with three gross misdemeanor offenses: DWI, driving after cancellation and test refusal.
• An unknown woman was reported for shoplifting Oct. 11 at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E, after she tried to walk out of the store with $508.96 in merchandise she didn't pay for. She was stopped, and loss prevention employees recovered the items. She fled in a blue Nissan Altima without license plates.
• A shotgun was reported found Oct. 12 in the 300 block of Bankers Drive and turned over to deputies.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 31, was cited for violating an order for protection (OFP) Oct. 12 following an incident in the 1000 block of County Road D. After a Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert was issued, the suspect was arrested by Blaine Police.
• A resident in the 3800 block of Edgerton Street reported a burglary overnight Oct. 12-13, following a forced entry through a detached garage service door. Two bicycles were stolen.
• A St. Paul woman reported losing her wallet at the Target store Oct. 13 after she left it behind in a shopping cart. It was not there when she returned for it 10 minutes later.
• A landlord in the 400 block of Walker Drive reported $19,000 worth of items stolen from his home Oct. 13 after he returned home from evicting a tenant and found the items missing.
• A Pine City man, 58, is suspected of leaving the scene of a hit-and-run accident in the 800 block of County Road E Oct. 14 after witnesses observed his red pickup truck back into another vehicle in a parking lot. The subject was seen exiting his truck to view the damage before leaving the scene. After witnesses identified the suspect, an insurance request form was mailed out to him.
• A resident in the 4200 block of Thornhill Lane reported the license plate stolen from his vehicle Oct. 14, after he discovered it missing while he was at the post office. When he returned home, he saw the screws lying on the ground where he had last parked. The plate was recovered by Woodbury Police four hours later.
• A Maplewood woman, 26, was cited Oct. 15 at the Walmart for being caught concealing $151.73 in merchandise and passing all points of sale. A trespass notice and misdemeanor theft citation were mailed to the suspect's address.
White Bear Township
• Residents in the 5200 block of Bald Eagle Blvd. E reported a parked vehicle, street signs and a dock damaged overnight Oct. 14-15, apparently by a vehicle that hit them. Gray Tesla bumper parts were found on the ground in the area.
