The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
Vadnais Heights
• Deputies made a warrant arrest July 7 after the suspect fled on foot from the 1000 block of County Road D.
• Theft of vehicle license plates was reported on County Road D July 8. They were stolen sometime in the past two weeks while the vehicle was parked on the shoulder.
• Two females stole a pair of Ward Hi Vans valued at $64.99 in the 900 block of County Road E on July 9. They fled in a maroon sedan.
• There was a breach of trust regarding a vehicle in the 3000 block of Greenbriar Street July 10. A vehicle was registered in name of the complainant so owner could drive vehicle and not be caught with felony warrants. The vehicle is now collecting parking tickets.
• One adult male was arrested in the 700 block of Greendale Lane July 9 for motor vehicle theft. The vehicle was taken without permission. However, the vehicle was located and returned so the suspect will not be prosecuted.
• Deputies responded to a shoplifter on the 900 block of County Road E July 11. The suspect was searched and deputies found unpaid merchandise, checks and identification of other persons, syringes, and suspected controlled substances. The adult female was transported to jail. The incident is under investigation.
• Narcan was successfully used on a heroin overdose patient in the 1100 block of County Road E July 11. The patient was then transported to St. John's Hospital.
White Bear Township
• A stolen credit card was used in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive July 9. Information was provided to the Fridley Police Department.
• Squads were dispatched to the 5400 block of Cottage Ave on July 10 for an auto theft in progress. A female was taken into custody.
• Sunglasses, a checkbook and miscellaneous items taken from unlocked vehicle overnight July 11 in the 2600 block of White Bear Township.
