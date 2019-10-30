The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
• Deputies responded to the 900 block of County Road D East for two motor vehicle theft reports Oct. 13-14. A Honda Civic was stolen from the parking lot Oct. 13. The next day, A 2000 Suzuki GVT was reported stolen from the parking lot; it was recovered a few days later by the North Saint Paul Police Department.
• Burglary was reported in the 3500 block of English Street Oct. 16. The garage was entered from a rear door, and a bicycle and hand tools were stolen.
• A student was found in possession of an e-cigarette and TCH cartridge in the 100 block of Vadnais Boulevard Oct. 16.
• A rear driver side window was broken and a leaf blower was stolen in the 1000 block of County Road D Oct. 16.
• A vehicle parked in front of a house in the 4300 block of Greenbrier Street was entered Oct. 17 and sunglasses and other items were stolen, including a garage door opener. The garage door was opened and it appeared someone had entered, but it was unknown if anything was stolen from the garage.
• A semi-truck and trailer parked in a parking lot of Walmart caught on fire about 11 p.m. Oct. 16. The semi-cab was fully engulfed in flames. It was put out by the Vadnais Heights Fire Department. It is unknown how the fire started. There were no injuries.
• Two pairs of Crocs were reported stolen by two females in the 900 block of County Road E Oct. 17.
• Theft by swindle was reported in the 5400 block of Jenni Lane Oct. 17. A fence company failed to perform work or refund a down payment.
• Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Centerville Road on Oct. 18 for a burglary report where the victim’s vehicle was also stolen. A Chevrolet Silverado with attached trailer parked on the street in front of the residence was stolen. Vehicle keys were taken from inside the house near an unlocked back door while the owner was working in the basement. The vehicle and trailer caused damage to the lawn of a home in the 3500 block of Centerville Road. The trailer was found abandoned on Bear Avenue in Vadnais Heights. The vehicle equipped with OnStar was located and recovered in Saint Paul.
• An employee's wallet was reported stolen from the back room of a business in the 3200 block of Highway 61 Oct. 18. Credit cards were used for fraudulent purchases prior to being canceled.
• A customer vehicle key was reported stolen in the 1000 block of County Road E Oct. 18.
• A driver was arrested for DUI in the 400 block of Koehler Road Oct. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.