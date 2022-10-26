The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• An Oakdale man reported the catalytic converter stolen from his Ford Escape Sept. 23 while it was parked at the Sucker Lake Regional Park south lot.
• A resident in the 900 block of Valley Oaks Road at 8:50 p.m. Sept. 23 reported the windows of her vehicle smashed in with a baseball bat by a male wearing a black hoodie and driving a black sedan.
• A Lindstrom man reported the catalytic converter stolen from his Acura 3 overnight Sept. 25-26 as it was parked in a hotel lot in the 1100 block of County Road E.
• A Shoreview man, 52, was arrested Sept. 28 in the 700 block of County Road F for assault after Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies were called out to the scene of a dispute between a brother and sister.
• A resident in the 4100 block of Centerville Road on Sept. 29 reported an apartment window broken after he heard a loud noise, followed by the sound of a window breaking.
• A St. Paul man, 42, was arrested on multiple warrants and booked for motor vehicle theft Sept. 30 in the 3500 block of Hoffman Road after he was observed arriving in a business parking lot belonging to Priority Courier, entering an unsecured truck and taking the truck without permission before fleeing the area. After the stolen vehicle was tracked to a motel in Maplewood, deputies and Maplewood Police Department squads saturated the area. With the help of State Patrol Air Support, authorities located and took the suspect into custody.
• A St. Paul man was hospitalized at St. John's Hospital after he was assaulted Oct. 1 in the south Vadnais Lake parking lot on Sucker Lake Road. Although the suspects fled the scene, witnesses called 911 upon observing the fight. Deputies found the victim was not very forthcoming with the details of the incident. Follow-up interviews with witnesses revealed that the victim was the antagonizer.
• A White Bear Lake man, 45, was arrested on a felony Anoka County warrant Oct. 1 at the Kwik Trip in the 3200 block of Highway 61 after deputies conducted a random license plate check of an unoccupied vehicle at the gas pumps.
White Bear Township
•A 66-year-old Las Cruces, New Mexico man has been charged in Ramsey County Court for making terroristic threats Sept. 25 in the 4100 block of Parkridge Drive, after deputies were called out to the scene of an assault against a male and female.
• Cub Foods in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive on Sept. 26 reported four juveniles for entering the store and grabbing bottles of liquor before fleeing. During their flight, one of the youths dropped one of the bottles before running through a neighboring parking lot and disappearing from the area. A Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert was issued on their vehicle.
• A White Bear Township woman, 26, was arrested on a warrant Sept. 26 after deputies were called out to the 4500 block of Grace Street to see about a person in crisis. While an adult male was transported to hospital by ambulance, the subject was transported to jail.
• A New Brighton woman, 26, was cited for assault at 6:30 a.m. Sept. 28 in the 5900 block of Otter View Trail, following a domestic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.