The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A 33-year-old man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession Jan. 29.
• A burglary was reported in the 900 block of Horizon Street Jan. 31. While responding, deputies were notified of a burglary at the adjoining duplex. In both cases, the backdoor glass was shattered and the door was left open. It is currently unknown if anything was stolen, and the case is under investigation.
• A 30-year-old man was arrested during a traffic stop on the 300 block of Greenbrier Street for felony burglary tools and possession of counterfeit currency.
• A man was reported attempting to steal packages in the 1000 block of County Road D Feb. 1. The theft was prevented, but the suspect fled before officers arrived.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Oak Grove Parkway. The driver's side window was smashed, and a lunch box was stolen.
White Bear Township
• Deputies took a fraud report from the 5300 block of Grand Ave. Jan. 26. Identity theft was detected during an employment background check. The case is under investigation.
• A woman reported theft from her vehicle in the 5000 block of Centerville Road Jan. 26. The front passenger window was broken and a backpack was stolen while the vehicle was parked in an employee lot.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 5600 block of Otter View Trail Jan. 29. The Spring Lake Park Police Department had reported the vehicle as stolen earlier that day.
• A 26-year-old man was arrested on a Hennepin County warrant for terroristic threats during a traffic stop in the 5600 block of Otter Lake Road Jan. 30.
