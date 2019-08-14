The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
Vadnais Heights
• An adult male was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault in the 1000 block of Pondview Court July 28.
• Domestic assault was reported in the 1000 block of County Road D July 31. The suspect was gone on arrival, but investigators submitted a report to the county attorney for charging.
• Deputies responded to a motor vehicle theft at the Fairfield Inn and Suites July 30. The car disappeared overnight. It was recovered by the St. Paul Police Department Aug. 3.
• Theft of a vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of County Road D East July 29. The vehicle was later located in the area where it was reported stolen.
• Theft of rear license plate was reported in the 3500 block of Highway 61 July 31.
• Theft of goods was reported in the 3200 block of Highway 61 July 31. Suspects were gone on arrival. Two fountain sodas and candy were taken by two female and one male suspect.
• Deputies responded to AT&T on County Road E on a theft of an iPhone XS Max Aug. 1. It was stolen July 30.
• Deputies took a theft report from the 900 block of County Road E East Aug. 2. A male and female were in the store pretending to shop. They took five pairs of shoes and fled the store and got into a vehicle driven by another male. Deputies searched the area for the suspects but didn't find them.
• Abuse of a vulnerable adult is under investigation in the 3400 block of Valento Circle. A vulnerable adult was apparently hit in the head overnight July 29 and their caretaker has been verbally and physically aggressive.
White Bear Township
• Deputies took a report of suspicious pornography in the 2500 block of Fourth Street July 29. Harassment via a fake Facebook page was investigated, but deputies were unable to determine identity of the suspect.
• Deputies were dispatched to 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive July 30 for a theft. An adult male was later located and arrested for misdemeanor theft.
