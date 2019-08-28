The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
Vadnais Heights
• A domestic assault was reported in the 600 block of Monn Avenue Aug. 11. The victim reported being grabbed by the throat. An adult male was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault.
• Squads responded to a report of a theft in progress in the area of County Road E East and I-35E Aug. 12. Two suspects were located in nearby areas and taken into custody without incident. An adult female was booked on a felony drug charge. An adult male was booked on a felony weapons charge and two outstanding warrants.
• Theft of six pairs of shoes was reported in the 900 block of County Road E Aug. 12. Two males left in a blue Ford Edge driven by another male.
• A deputy responded to the 900 block of County Road E Aug. 13 for a report of theft. A lock was cut off a locker while the victim participated in fitness class. A pack with personal information and cell phone was stolen. Check card was used at local store. Cards were cancelled.
• A domestic assault was reported in the 900 block of County Road D Aug. 13. An adult male was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault.
• An assault report was taken in the 3200 block of Greenbrier Street Aug. 11. A victim was clipped by a vehicle driving away from a scene after a passenger was confronted for rummaging through the victim's vehicle parked in their driveway. The victim was evaluated by Allina and declined transport. No plates were on the early 2000's black Ford Fusion and no suspects have been identified.
• Several vehicle owners reported theft of items from their vehicles Aug. 12-14. There were thefts reported on Marlin Avenue and Moray Avenue, and two on Oak Creek Drive South.
• Squads were dispatched to the 500 block of Spring Hill Road for a report of a burglary Aug. 14. The home was broken into over weekend while victims were out of town. About $1,200 of electronics and clothing was stolen. Suspects appeared to have slept and done drugs while at the residence. Under investigation.
• A utility trailer was reported stolen overnight Aug. 14 in the 4200 Block of White Bear Parkway. The chains locking the trailer behind the business were cut.
• Theft of a go-cart from a backyard shed was reported in the 3700 block of Centerville Road Aug. 14.
• A domestic assault was reported in the 1000 block of County Road D Aug. 15. A misdemeanor domestic assault citation was issued.
• Deputies responded to a burglary of a residence in the 900 block of Berwood Avenue East Aug. 16. A suspect forced entry while the victim left home for two hours. Under investigation.
White Bear Township
• Deputies took a report of a motor vehicle theft in the 4100 block of Lakewood Avenue Aug. 13. A bike was left where the unlocked 1999 Nissan had been parked with keys inside the cupholder. Maplewood Police recovered the vehicle shortly thereafter. The recovered vehicle was towed to Sheriff impound for processing of evidence. Investigation awaiting DNA lab results.
• Burglary was reported in the 4600 block of Allendale Drive Aug. 15. An overhead garage door was accidentally left open overnight. Three bags of athletic equipment were stolen. In addition, the garage door opener from a vehicle parked inside was stolen. No suspects.
• Fire departments from several communities responded to a house fire in the 2500 block of Bluebill Circle Aug. 16. All occupants escaped safely. Damage to the residence was estimated over $200,000. Cause of the fire is under investigation.
