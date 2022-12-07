The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
A Little Canada man, 56, was arrested for DWI at 10:45 p.m. Nov. 4 in the 800 block of North Oak Drive. He has a case pending in Ramsey County Court.
A St. Paul woman, 21, was cited Nov. 5 at the Vadnais Heights Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E for misdemeanor theft after she was detained by loss prevention personnel for under-ringing $154.34 in merchandise and switching tags. In a separate incident, a known shoplifter was mailed a trespass notice Nov. 5 after she was observed placing homemade bar codes onto items and ringing them up at a lower price. The suspect voluntarily returned the items but refused to stay with store employees to await Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) deputies.
A Maplewood man, 29, was arrested for third-degree DWI at 9:20 p.m. Nov. 5 on County Road E and Labore Road after deputies were dispatched out to the scene of a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. When administered a portable breath test, the driver registered a blood alcohol content of 0.36.
A St. Paul woman, 23, was cited at the Walmart for misdemeanor theft Nov. 6 after she was detained for not scanning $165.29 worth of merchandise and then trying to leave the store.
A Maplewood man, 40, was cited at the Walmart Nov. 6 for assaulting disorderly juveniles who were throwing stuffed animals around the store, which struck one of his children. The subject took ownership of his actions, and the juveniles were banned from the store and released.
A White Bear Township man, 41, was cited for hit-and-run Nov. 7 at the roundabout on Vadnais Blvd. E. and Vadnais Lake Drive, after he left the scene of an accident.
Deputies assisted the State Patrol at 1:42 a.m. Nov. 8 in pursuing a vehicle that fled from them in the area of Rice Street and I-694. The State Patrol stopped the vehicle at I-35E and Maryland Avenue, and RCSO deputies assisted in removing the driver and passenger from the vehicle.
Midwest Consolidators International in the 1000 block of Labore Industrial Court on Nov. 8 reported that a check mailed to one of their employees was never received, although the check was cashed. The complainant needed a case number to assist the bank in its investigation.
A Wyoming man, 25, was arrested for DWI at 9:23 p.m. Nov. 8 on County Road E and I-35E, following a traffic stop.
Two St. Paul men, 20 and 21, and two juvenile males were all arrested at 10:37 p.m. Nov. 8 in St. Paul following a pursuit stemming from a suspicious activity call in the 100 block of Suzanne Court. When deputies arrived on the scene of the suspicious activity, the four males fled in a vehicle stolen out of Minneapolis. The 13-mile, 13-minute pursuit ended after deputies deployed stop sticks and a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle and used a taser to take the males into custody.
