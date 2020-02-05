The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A disturbance was reported at 11 p.m. Jan. 19 in the 3900 block of Clover Avenue after a father and son entered into a physical scuffle because the son had not cleaned up the kitchen. No arrests were made.
• Apartment neighbors in the 600 block of County Road D were reported for disorderly conduct Jan. 20 after the two women, 26 and 36, got into an argument over parking on the street.
• Employees of Community Involvement Programs in the 300 block of Oak Grove Parkway reported catalytic converters stolen from two vehicles parked in the business lot overnight Jan. 20-21.
• Employees of the Kwik Trip in the 3200 block of Highway 61 on Jan. 22 identified a suspect for using stolen credit cards to make purchases on several occasions in the recent past. The investigation is now underway.
• A Centerville man, 22, was arrested Jan. 23 at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E for stealing a tire.
• A St. Paul woman reported her 1998 Honda CR-V was stolen from an employee parking lot in the 11000 block of County Road E. Jan. 23. Her vehicle was recovered the next day at Tamarack Nature Center in the 5200 block of Otter Lake Road in White Bear Township.
• A Marine on St. Croix woman reported her unlocked vehicle with the keys inside was stolen from a Suzanne Avenue driveway Jan. 24. The St. Paul Police Department recovered the vehicle two days later in the 100 block of Isabel Street.
• A new employee of a business in the 3200 block of Meadow Brook Court on Jan. 25 reported being told by email to go out and buy $500 dollars worth of Amazon gift cards for staff. Alas, it was all a scam.
White Bear Township
• A South St. Paul man, 34, was arrested Jan. 22 in the 4200 block of Fisher Lane on a South St. Paul Police Department warrant.
• A White Bear Lake man, 33, and a female, 33, of no permanent address, were arrested at 1:38 a.m. Jan. 23 on Highway 96 and White Bear Parkway for narcotics violations following a traffic stop for a missing front license plate. As deputies followed the subjects south on I-35E, they conducted mobile computer research and noted that the rear license plate did not match the vehicle identification number. The vehicle was towed as it was not insured and because ownership was uncertain. Narcotics were found during an inventory search prior to the tow.
• A resident in the 1700 block of County Road H2 on Jan. 23 reported the theft of two license plates from a vehicle parked in the driveway overnight Jan. 21-22. The complainant bought new plates.
