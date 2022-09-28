The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• Two vehicle owners reported the truck bed cover of their vehicle cut open and items stolen from inside while the vehicles were parked overnight Aug. 25-26 in a hotel lot in the 3500 block of Vadnais Center Drive. The property damage was estimated to be $1,000, and the stolen items were estimated to be worth $260.
• Two St. Paul women, 42 and 63, were cited Aug. 26 at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E for shoplifting, after they were detained by loss prevention personnel for under-ringing $162.18 in merchandise at the self-checkout. They were also trespassed and released from the scene.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 32, was arrested on two felony warrants Aug. 26 in the 800 block of Belland Avenue, after Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies deployed a stun gun and nonphysical K-9 use of force. After deputies were granted access to a residence, they located the suspect in a crawl space. The suspect came out after seeing the presence of the K-9 and stun gun.
• A St. Paul woman, 29, was cited Aug. 26 at the Walmart for shoplifting, after she was detained by loss prevention personnel for switching tags and under-ringing $82.84 in merchandise at the self-checkout. The suspect had already been trespassed from Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs. A record check also found an unserved temporary harassment restraining order (HRO) from Hennepin County. Deputies served the short-form HRO on the subject.
• A backpack and bag were reported found Aug. 27 behind the bar at Jimmy's Food and Drink in the 1100 block of County Road E.
• Deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol Aug. 28 on I-694 and Highway 61 in searching for a suspect in a road rage incident involving a firearm at that intersection. They stopped vehicles involved and interviewed participants before turning the case over to the State Patrol.
• A St. Paul man, 39, was arrested for felony receiving stolen property Aug. 28 in the 800 block of County Road E, after deputies recovered a Hyundai Elantra stolen from Tasmair Services LLC of Bloomington. Deputies on patrol located the unoccupied stolen vehicle with a broken rear side passenger window in the Walmart parking lot after the suspect had left the store with merchandise he didn't pay for and returned to the car. Deputies pursuing the shoplifter caught up to him because he backed over a curb as he tried to hurry away from the parking lot.
• A New Jersey woman reported the catalytic converter stolen from an Mitsubishi Outlander parked in a hotel lot in the 1100 block of County Road E overnight Aug. 29-30.
• A Coon Rapids woman, 25, was arrested on multiple warrants and for multiple crimes Aug. 30 in the 3500 block of Labore Road after deputies responded to a report of a female sleeping in a vehicle. On contact with the subject, deputies learned that the person occupying the driver's seat had two misdemeanor Anoka and Hennepin county warrants out on her and was in possession of a vehicle stolen out of Minneapolis. In addition, deputies found a supply of stolen plates, suspected narcotics, a weight scale and credit and debit cards in three different names. During the transport to jail, the suspect claimed to have ingested narcotics and was detoured temporarily through Regions Hospital for examination before her journey ended at jail. The suspected narcotics were taken into property for testing.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Ford F-550 motorhome while it was parked in a driveway in the 600 block of Monn Avenue overnight Aug. 29-30.
• A set of keys was reported found on top of a rock near the shoreline of Vadnais Lake on Vadnais Blvd. E. Aug. 30 and placed into property, after deputies were unable to match them with any vehicle parked in the Vadnais Lake south lot.
White Bear Township
• A resident in the 5100 block of Bald Eagle Avenue at 5:59 a.m. Aug. 28 reported two motorcycles stolen from the driveway. The vehicles were entered into the National Crime Information Center database.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 9:54 p.m. Aug. 29 from a Toyota Prius while it was parked in the State Fair Park and Ride lot in the 4600 block of Greenhaven Drive.
• A White Bear Township woman reported being bitten by a dog Aug. 30 in the 1100 block of Pine Hill Lane, after she approached it without invitation or permission. She was seen at the Urgency Room for a small laceration, and the dog is on home quarantine while current on rabies vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.