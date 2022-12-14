The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
Two St. Paul women, 24 and 26, face possible charges for gross misdemeanor theft and aiding and abetting a crime after they were detained at the Walmart Nov. 9 for concealing and under-ringing $643.33 in merchandise at the self-checkout. Due to extenuating circumstances —two children accompanied each of the suspects — the women weren’t cited on the premises but released.
A Vadnais Heights man, 32, was cited for disorderly conduct Nov. 11 in the 800 block of County Road D after he pushed a caretaker for an apartment building where his girlfriend resides.
A resident of a townhome complex in the 4200 block of Centerville Road on Nov. 12 reported all four wheels and tires stolen from her Jeep Liberty while it was parked in the lot overnight Nov. 11-12.
Fresh Thyme in the 900 block of County Road E on Nov. 12 reported a male and female for entering the store and grabbing two bottles of alcohol and exiting the store without paying for them.
An accident hit-and-run was reported at 9:47 a.m. Nov. 13 after a dark SUV crashed into the deck of a house in the 300 block of Bankers Drive. According to surveillance video, the hit-and-run occurred at 2:15 a.m.
A St. Paul man, 52, was arrested at 8:51 p.m. Nov. 15 in the 800 block of County Road D for domestic assault and for making terroristic threats, following a domestic alternation. Two people at the scene told deputies the suspect pushed his way into an apartment unit and punched one of the occupants in the face multiple times and kicked him with steel-toed boots. He also threatened to shove a spoon down the complainant’s throat and trashed the apartment. He has been charged in Ramsey County Court with felony threats of violence and misdemeanor domestic assault.
Deputies attempted a traffic stop at 4:22 p.m. Nov. 16 on Highway 61 after they observed a blue Kia Optima with a broken-out rear passenger side window and a hand out the window, which is a sign of a stolen vehicle. When they ran the plate number, the vehicle came back as not stolen. Confused, deputies tried to pull the vehicle over, but it fled from them. However, the vehicle was involved in an accident and Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies contacted the vehicle’s owner, who had reported it stolen right after it fled from RCSO deputies.
Multiple vehicles belonging to Spade Construction Inc. were reported broken into overnight Nov. 16-17 while they were parked at a construction area in the 3200 block of Fanum Road.
White Bear Township
An auto repair shop in the 2500 block of County Road F on Nov. 10 reported that a disorderly male left his vehicle at the shop.
A White Bear Township woman, 49, was arrested at 11:44 p.m. Nov. 11 in the 4000 block of Margaret Street for DWI and domestic assault following a report that she drove away from the scene after drinking and assaulting a man, 24.
