The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A Brooklyn Park woman, 27, was arrested for DWI at 12:27 a.m. Oct. 29 on I-694 and Rice Street after being pulled over for swerving and driving erratically. The driver failed her standard field sobriety tests and registered a 0.15 blood-alcohol content.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 29, was arrested at 1:11 a.m. Oct. 29 in the 1100 block of County Road D for domestic abuse.
• Lakeridge Liquors in the 100 block of Vadnais Blvd. W. on Oct. 29 reported a male and female for entering the store and taking two bottles of tequila, worth $96.98, and leaving in a U-Haul moving truck without paying for the merchandise.
• A Braham woman, 53, was arrested Oct. 29 in the 800 block of County Road E for aiding and abetting the theft of a motorcycle from the Walmart parking lot. The suspect accompanied the theft suspect into the Walmart store prior to the theft and drove their vehicle away after her accomplice stole the bike. Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies conducting a traffic stop on her vehicle had it towed, and transported her. The motorcycle has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• A Minneapolis man, 33, was arrested at 1:40 a.m. Oct. 30 after deputies on patrol observed him careening around the Rice Street roundabouts at I-694 unable to maintain either of the lanes. After registering a blood alcohol content of 0.192, he was charged in Ramsey County Court on two counts of DWI due to prior convictions.
• A Blaine woman reported the catalytic converter of her 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander stolen sometime between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. Oct. 30 while it was parked in an employee lot in the 1100 block of County Road E. A Hugo youth reported the catalytic converter stolen from a 2009 Kia Optima while it was parked in the same employee lot between 4:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Nov. 2. The business manager will be reviewing video surveillance footage in hopes in finding possible suspect information.
• A Lake Elmo man reported a pen knife and prescription medication stolen Nov. 4 from an unlocked vehicle parked in the 3500 block of Willow Lake Blvd. during a medical appointment.
• A St. Paul woman, 31, was cited Nov. 4 for misdemeanor prohibited toxic substances use in the 800 block of County Road E after she actively inhaled an aerosol can of computer cleaner and continued to use it despite going in and out of consciousness. She refused to drop the can until she passed out completely. On coming to, she agreed to let medics take her to Regions Hospital.
• A St. Paul man, 21, was arrested Nov. 4 on County Road E and I-35E for gross misdemeanor possession of a pistol without a permit, following a traffic stop for an undisclosed violation.
• A motor vehicle with its keys left inside was reported stolen Nov. 6 from the front of an address in the 1100 block of County Road D, after its owner traveling in Kansas was notified by her neighbor of the theft. The vehicle has been entered into the NCIC as stolen.
White Bear Township
• An accident hit-and-run was reported at 9:23 p.m. Oct. 29 in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive after an Otsego woman reported her vehicle sideswiped by a black vehicle while she was in the left turn lane of eastbound Highway 96.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 6 a.m. Oct. 30 from a Lexus RX parked in a driveway in the 1300 block of Birch Lake Blvd. S.
• Residents in the 4800 block of Golden Ponds Lane on Nov. 3 reported an assault, as part of an ongoing feud between neighbors. Deputies advised the complainant on how to submit documentation for a harassment restraining order or an order for protection.
