The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• An abandoned bicycle was reported found Oct. 2 in the 900 block of County Road E. After it cleared the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, it was entered into property.
• A Shoreview man, 35, was arrested Oct. 4 in the 600 block of County Road D for interfering with a 911 call following a domestic. The case has been forwarded to the city attorney for consideration of charges.
• A White Bear Township woman, 49, was cited for misdemeanor theft Oct. 5 at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E after loss prevention personnel detained her for under-scanning $94.18 in merchandise at the self-checkout and passing all points of sale. A Center City woman, 21, was cited Oct. 6 at the Walmart for misdemeanor theft after she was detained for under-ringing $166.42 in merchandise at the self-checkout and passing all points of sale. A St. Paul man, 48, was also cited Oct. 7 for shoplifting at the Walmart after he was caught concealing $38.50 in merchandise and leaving the store.
• The driver of an Amazon delivery truck was reported Oct. 6 for running into and damaging a garage door in the 4500 block of Oakhurst Avenue. The criminal damage to property report was backed up by the neighbor's doorbell camera, which documented the incident.
• A key ring containing a car key was reported found Oct. 6 in the 600 block of Bear Avenue N. Ramsey County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) deputies left a message with the possible owner.
• A Maplewood woman reported her motor vehicle stolen Oct. 6 from the area of Greenhaven Drive and Centerville Road after she ran out of gas Oct. 4 and left the vehicle on Greenhaven Drive with its key under the driver's seat. When she returned two days later, the vehicle was gone. After records showed the vehicle was not towed, it was entered into the NCIC.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 72, is suspected of violating a harassment restraining order following an Oct. 6 harassment report in the 600 block of Bibeau Court.
• A 30-year-old man from Des Moines, Iowa, was arrested at 2:37 a.m. Oct. 8 in the 3200 block of Highway 61 for being in possession of a stolen vehicle, after deputies conducted a random license plate check of a vehicle parked in a convenience store lot and found it had been stolen out of Prior Lake. Deputies boxed the vehicle in and called the driver out to be taken into custody. During the usual vehicle inventory search subsequent to arrest, deputies found unmarked pill bottles containing suspected oxycodone. The vehicle was towed to Prior Lake and the passenger given a courtesy ride to Roseville. The case has been turned over to the RCSO investigator.
