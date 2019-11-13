The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
• A suspicious fire in a vacant house that occurred Oct. 27 in the 3100 block of Centerville Road is under investigation. It appeared to have been self-extinguished.
• On Oct. 28, deputies responded to an assault in the 700 block of Berwood Avenue involving juveniles from Vadnais Heights Elementary. The incident is under investigation.
• A charcoal grill and accessories were stolen from an open garage overnight in the 1100 block of County Road D Oct. 28.
• A wallet was possibly taken from an unlocked car while the victim was at work in the 4200 block of White Bear Parkway Oct. 28. Credit cards were used in Oakdale.
• An exhaust system was cut off a company vehicle in the 2300 block of Leibel Street Oct. 28.
• Two people were reported slumped over in a vehicle in the 900 block of County Road E Oct. 30. The vehicle had been reported stolen from Brooklyn Park. Drug paraphernalia was located inside the vehicle. An adult female had several warrants; she was taken to the hospital. An adult male was taken to jail.
• A vehicle was reported stolen from a driveway in the 600 block of Belland Avenue Oct. 30. It was recovered Nov. 3 by the St. Paul Police Department.
• A catalytic convertor was reported cut from a vehicle in the 1000 block of County Road D Oct. 30. The loss was $700.
• A person reportedly stole from a restaurant in the 1000 block of County Road E Oct. 30. The person sent a friend to repay the restaurant. When the friend came to pay, deputies discovered he had a felony warrant. He was arrested. The person who stole from the restaurant was cited.
• Burglary was reported in the 4200 block of Homewood Avenue Oct. 30. Saws and multiple tools were stolen from a garage, possibly sometime after midnight when a dog was heard barking.
• A rear passenger window was broken and tools stolen sometime overnight in the 5600 block of Otter View Trail Oct. 30.
• A front passenger window was broken and a bag of athletic equipment stolen sometime overnight in the 5400 block of Daisy Court Oct. 30.
• Four tires were reported stolen from a work vehicle in the 500 block of Oak Creek Drive S. Oct. 31. The vehicle was left on bricks.
• Theft of credit and debit cards from a locker was reported in the 900 block of County Road E Oct. 31. The cards were then canceled by the victim.
• A vehicle was reported taken without permission by an acquaintance in the 300 block of Greenbrier Street Nov. 1. It was found abandoned in Vadnais Heights the next day by deputies.
• A driver was stopped and cited for an open container in the 900 block of County Road E Nov. 2.
• An outdoor security camera near a garage was stolen in the 4200 block of Thornhill Lane Nov. 2. The suspect was gone on arriv
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.