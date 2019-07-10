The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
Vadnais Heights
• Theft of cell phone valued over $1,000 was reported in the 800 block of County Road E June 23. The phone went missing while its owner was in the electronics/toy area of the store. The phone was located in Maplewood via a tracking app. A deputy was able to retrieve the phone and return it to the owner.
• Theft of a trolling motor and fishing equipment from a boat stored at a rental storage facility in the 3200 block of Highway 61 was reported June 24. It was a $4,600 loss. It is not known when the theft occurred.
• Theft of items from a vehicle was reported on County Road D June 24.
• Theft of items from a vehicle was reported on McMenemy Street June 24.
• Theft of items from a vehicle was reported on Highway 61 June 24.
• Theft of license plates was reported near Fanum Road and Buerkle Road June 28. The vehicle was parked over the weekend while in for repair.
• An adult female was cited for misdemeanor theft in the 900 block of County Road E June 29. Loss prevention witnessed her conceal clothing, bypass payment options and exit the store. She was stopped and returned to the store, where she admitted to the theft of $103 in merchandise.
White Bear Township
• Possible fraud against a vulnerable adult reported June 25 in the 5900 block of Otter View Trail is under investigation.
• Theft of items from a vehicle in the 5400 block of Saxony Court was reported June 24.
• Theft of items from a vehicle in the 5700 block of Otter Lake Road was reported June 24.
• Theft of items from a vehicle in the 1100 block of Anderson Lane was reported June 24.
• Theft of items from a vehicle in the 1000 block of Anderson Lane was reported June 24.
• Theft of items from a vehicle in the 5900 block of Bayberry Drive was reported June 27.
• Theft of a vehicle was reported in the 5900 block of Highway 61 June 28.
