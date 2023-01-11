The Shoplifting Chronicles
The Crime Department unanimously agrees that no store has had the amount of drama that the Vadnais Heights Walmart on County Road E has had during the past year, according to Ramsey County Sheriff's Office incident reports. The crime desk extends a huge thumbs up to the store's loss prevention personnel, who have served valiantly on the front lines of a shoplifting war that keeps escalating.
• Self-checkout abuse: A St. Paul woman, 23, and a St. Paul man, 23, were both cited Jan. 30 for shoplifting from Walmart after the couple was seen not scanning items in the self-checkout and placing them into their cart. Loss prevention personnel stopped the suspects after they left the store and brought them to their office.
• Concealing items. A St. Paul woman, 32, was cited Aug. 16 at Walmart for misdemeanor theft after she was detained for concealing $70.22 in merchandise in a container and only scanning and paying for the container.
• Switching tags: A Roseville man, 39, was reported detained by Walmart loss prevention personnel in the 800 block of County Road E for shoplifting May 15 after he was observed switching tickets for lower prices and not scanning all his selected items at the self-checkout. After he passed all points of purchase and was detained, he fled, leaving behind $180.58 in merchandise before leaving in a silver sedan.
• A new way to trick the cash register: A Brooklyn Park woman, 42, was arrested for shoplifting Aug. 24 at Walmart and charged with gross misdemeanor theft of items valued at more than $500 after she was watched by store employees. First, she selected items, then scanned them with her cellphone and finally placed them in her shopping cart. She then left the store with $853.74 in items she didn't pay for.
• A combination of sneaky techniques: A St. Paul woman, 23, was cited May 31 at the store for misdemeanor theft after she was observed under-ringing and concealing $96.55 worth of items at the self-checkout and passing all points of sale.
• Steal as much as you possibly can: A St. Paul woman, 41, was arrested Sept. 8 at Walmart for gross misdemeanor theft after she pushed a cart containing $703.51 worth of merchandise out of the store without paying. Because the theft amount was greater than $500, the consequences of her crime were bumped up to the next level of severity. The case has been forwarded to the city attorney for consideration of charges.
• Load up and keep going: The shoplifting chronicles continued on Feb. 1, as loss prevention personnel were unsuccessful in detaining a female who left the store with a full cart after she simply refused to return to the store. She left the cart filled with unpurchased items behind but kept a cosmetic bag filled with concealed items before walking away.
• Recruiting a team for the endeavor: Four female shoplifters at Walmart were reported April 21 for theft after loss-prevention personnel stopped them at the door with a cart containing a large amount of unpaid merchandise. When the shoplifters tried several times without success to take the cart from the employee's grasp, all four of them grabbed items, fled the store and sped away in a gray Ford Edge. No employees were injured or felt threatened during the incident.
• Getting young people to help you in crime: The Walmart at 11:03 p.m. April 16 reported a female shoplifter, accompanied by two juveniles, for under-ringing items at the self-checkout and passing all points of sale. As the suspects left the store, the female suspect assaulted loss prevention personnel when they tried to detain her. The suspects then pushed their cart to the parking lot, loaded items into a vehicle and left the area. The case is under investigation.
• Come from out of state to the Vadnais Heights Walmart: A 28-year-old woman from Waubay, South Dakota, was arrested Oct. 21 at the Walmart for misdemeanor theft after she pushed a cart filled with $429.49 in merchandise she didn't pay for past all points of sale. On arrival at the law enforcement center, she was booked and released.
• Using a unique escape route: A Forest Lake man, 40, faces charges for concealing $461.71 in merchandise June 16 and leaving the Walmart through a storm drain grate. Loss prevention personnel identified the shoplifter and forwarded a report to the city attorney for consideration of charges.
• Try giving a fake name: A St. Paul man, 33, was arrested Oct. 16 at Walmart for giving deputies false information when he was being cited for shoplifting. Store employees had detained him for concealing and under-scanning $68.26 in merchandise and passing all points of sale. When deputies asked for his name to write out the citation, he gave the name of another man. When deputies discovered the subterfuge, they promptly arrested him. A computer search revealed the reason for the fake name — he had multiple warrants out on him from multiple counties.
Dump the goods and flee when caught
• A St. Paul woman, 24, and a juvenile female were arrested for theft June 20 at the Walmart after they were observed concealing items, passing all points of sale and fleeing loss prevention personnel when they were stopped. Deputies found one suspect hiding behind neighboring businesses, who then tried to flee by dumping the stolen merchandise on the ground. The other suspect was found hiding in the restroom of a neighboring business. Both females were issued trespass notices before being taken in. The adult was arrested for misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and gross misdemeanor of giving false information to police.
