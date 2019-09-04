The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
Vadnais Heights
• During Vadnais Heights Heritage Days Aug. 18, a Blaine woman reported her truck window was broken and a purse stolen. The victim stated she currently had charges on her credit card.
• An after-hours drop box in the 3400 block of Labore Road was reported broken into Aug. 19. The theft was captured on security video.
• A burglary was reported in the 4500 block of Birch Ridge Road Aug. 19. An unknown suspect gained access to the home via a garage service door during the night and stole a purse with phone and credit cards.
• An adult male was arrested for domestic assault in the 1000 block of County Road D East Aug. 19.
• A homeless person was trespassed and driven by a deputy from the area on Aug. 20 after causing disturbances and generating police calls to three area businesses.
• A weed whip and backpack blower were reported stolen from a job site in the 700 block of Stockdale Road Aug. 20. The victim was working in the backyard.
• A youth bicycle was reported stolen in the 700 block of Parkside Drive Aug. 20. It was later recovered by the victim at Walmart.
• A female was observed by asset protection concealing items and passing points of sale in the 800 block of County Road E Aug. 23. When she was approached by asset protection inside of the store, the suspect returned some, but not all, items and then fled. A possible suspect has been identified.
• Theft of items from vehicle was reported in the 800 block of County Road D Aug. 24.
• A St. Paul woman was arrested for obstructing the legal process in the 1100 block of County Road E East Aug. 24. A woman assaulted a staff member and attempted to assault a deputy at a business. She was part of a group that did not want to initially settle a bill after having ordered some food. The female suspect was eventually arrested.
White Bear Township
• Burglary was reported in the 1600 block of Park Avenue Aug. 20. A garage door opener from a car in the driveway was used to access the garage. Vehicles in the garage were rummaged through and items taken. Entry was made into the house, where a wallet and vehicle keys were taken. A vehicle in the driveway was stolen. The incident is under investigation.
• Theft of items from a vehicle was reported in the 3900 block of Stacker Place Aug. 20.
• It appears a substance was intentionally sprayed on beehives in the 5100 block of East County Line Road Aug. 20. All the bees in the hive were dead.
• Two females attempted to swindle an elderly woman out of $5,500 at Cub Aug. 25. The pair was unsuccessful in securing any money from the victim.
