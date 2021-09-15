The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 2200 block of County Road E Aug. 26.
• A fraudulent check was used to withdraw funds from a victim's account in the 1700 block of County Road E Aug. 26.
• Officers responded to a domestic incident in a vehicle in the 4500 block of Centerville Road Aug. 27. One involved party was cited for obstructing the legal process and providing false information to police.
• Parties agreed to separate following a dispute in the 2700 block of Cedar Avenue Aug. 27.
• Theft was reported at a business in the 2200 block of 4th Street Aug. 27.
• Auto parts were stolen from a residence in the 4800 block of Cook Avenue Aug. 27.
• Theft was reported in the 4700 block of Sandra Lane Aug. 27.
• Two vehicles parked at Ramsey County Beach were broken into Aug. 27.
• Assault against staff members at Cub Foods was reported Aug. 27.
• A woman was arrested for narcotics after she was found passed out in her vehicle parked in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Aug. 27.
• Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 4600 block of Otter Lake Road Aug. 27.
• A verbal domestic incident was reported in the 4900 block of Division Avenue Aug. 28.
• A Harley-Davidson Fat Boy motorcycle was stolen in the 4800 block of Centerville Road Aug. 28.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3800 block of Oak Terrace and the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway in separate incidents Aug. 28.
• License plates were reported stolen in the 1100 block of Birch Lake Blvd. Aug. 28.
• A Shoreview woman was arrested for criminal vehicular operation following an accident with injuries Aug. 28 on Highway 96.
• Police responded to a burglary in progress in the 4900 block of Division Avenue Aug. 28.
• Officers responded to a juvenile incident in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane Aug. 28. They were released to their parents.
• A burglary was reported Aug. 29 in the 2200 block of 6th Street. An exterior master key and two vehicles were stolen from an underground garage.
• Two vehicles parked on Birch Street were broken into overnight Aug. 29.
• A man reportedly threatened neighbors with a BB gun in the 3800 block of Oak Terrace Aug. 29.
• Officers responded to a verbal argument between and man and a woman in the 1600 block of 9th Street Aug. 29.
• Narcotics were reported in the 4900 block of Lake Avenue Aug. 29.
• A report of shots fired in the 3100 block of Glen Oaks Avenue Aug. 30 were likely fireworks.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for violating an order for protection, as well as possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, Aug. 30 in the 5200 block of Hope Avenue.
• Stillwater man was arrested for a misdemeanor obstruction warrant in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Aug. 30.
• Burglary of an abandoned home in the 4900 block of Division Avenue was reported Aug. 30. Another burglary of a residence in the 4800 block of Division Avenue was also reported.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 2300 block of Oak Lane Aug. 30.
• A bicycle was stolen from an unattached garage in the 4800 block of Dillon Street Aug. 30.
• Catalytic converters were stolen Aug. 31 in the 1400 block of Park Street, and the 1600 block of Buerkle Road.
• Officers responded to a report of loud music in the 1800 block of Birch Street Aug. 31.
• A St. Paul man was arrested for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order, providing false information to police, and obstructing the legal process in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Aug. 31.
• A man who was harassing workers in the 4900 block of Division Avenue Aug. 31 was cited and trespassed from the address.
• A St. Paul resident was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk after hitting a child on a bike at the intersection of Interstate 35E and Highway 96 Aug. 31.
• Officers mediated a civil dispute in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Aug. 31.
• Four adults were arrested and issued citations for occupying an uninhabitable dwelling near the 4900 block of Division Avenue Aug 31. A fifth adult was also issued a citation, but released from the scene due to extenuating circumstances.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 3600 block of Hazel Street Sept. 1.
• A vehicle was stolen from a business in the 4000 block of Highway 61 Sept. 1.
• Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3900 block of Bellaire Avenue Sept. 1.
• A tenant in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue was cited for a noise disturbance Sept. 1.
• Fraud was reported in the 2000 block of Spruce Place Sept. 2.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported int eh 2600 block of County Road E Sept. 2.
• Juvenile incidents were reported Sept. 2 in the 4700 block of Campbell Avenue.
• Criminal damage to property was reported int eh 4800 block fo Wood Avenue Sept. 3.
• Two men are suspected of smashing a window overnight Sept. 3 in the 1800 block of 8th Street.
• A window to a residence in the 4900 block of Wood Avenue was broken by a mailbox sometime overnight Sept. 3.
• Narcotics were reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Sept. 3.
• A report of a reckless driver in the area of Birch Street and Highland Avenue Sept. 3 found the vehicle had been stolen and was later located in another city.
• Officers responded to a dispute between neighbors in the 2000 block of County Road F Sept. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.