The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•A vending machine was broken into Aug 16 in the 3500 block of Hoffman Road, Gem Lake.
•A vehicle window was shattered overnight Aug. 17 in the 4700 block of Bald Eagle Avenue.
•Officers mediated a disagreement between a father and son in the 4700 block of Wood Avenue Aug. 17.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 1300 block of Hedman Way Aug. 17.
•A violation of a harassment restraining order was reported in the 3700 block of VanDyke Street Aug. 17.
•A shoplifting incident resulting in a $300-$00 loss was reported in the 4800 block of Highway 61 Aug. 17.
•A garage burglary was reported in the 1400 block of Park Street Aug. 17. Possible suspect has been identified.
•Officers mediated a road rage incident in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane Aug. 17.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4800 block of Lake Ave. Aug. 17.
•Theft of several items was reported in the 4700 block of Highway 61 Aug. 17.
•Two iPhone chargers were stolen from a vehicle overnight Aug. 18 in the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue.
•Officers responded to a noise disturbance in the 4900 block of Long Avenue Aug. 18.
•A Mahtomedi man was arrested for controlled substance DWI and possession of counterfeit currency following an investigation in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Aug. 18.
•A detached garage was broken in to Aug. 19 in the 2700 block of Spruce Place.
•Burglary of a storage unit in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road occurred Aug. 19.
•A victim in the 1700 block of Fourth Street reported being scammed out of several thousand dollars Aug. 19.
•Theft estimated at $10,000 occurred at a construction site in the 5400 block of Division Avenue Aug. 19.
•Burglary of a garage was reported in the 3600 block of Bellaire Avenue Aug. 19.
•Suspects swung a baseball bat at an individual while trying to steal vehicle parts in the 3500 block of Auger Avenue Aug. 19.
•Motor vehicle tampering was reported in the 3400 block of Willow Avenue Aug. 19.
•Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Park Street Aug. 19.
•An ongoing domestic assault investigation was reported in the 2100 block of Birch Street Aug. 19.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 2000 block of Dotte Drive Aug. 20.
•License plates were stolen in the 2000 block of First Street Aug. 20.
•A disorderly disturbance was reported at a business in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Aug. 20.
•A White Bear Lake woman was arrested for a violation of a no-contact order in the 2100 block of Roth Place Aug. 20.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Aug 20.
•Felony domestic assault was reported in the 3100 block of McKnight Road Aug. 21.
•Harassment was reported in the 2600 block of Sumac Ridge Aug. 21.
•A customer who was dissatisfied with service at a drive-thru was reported for disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Gun Club Road Aug. 21.
•Officers responded to a noise complaint on Hillary Farm Road, Gem Lake, Aug. 22.
•A report of shots fired in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Hinckley Street turned out to be fireworks Aug. 22.
•Criminal damage to property and theft were reported in the 4100 block of Hoffman Road Aug. 22.
•A residence in the 1500 block of Park Street was burglarized Aug. 23.
•An overnight burglary was reported in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway Aug. 23.
•A White Bear Lake man walked away during a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Third Street Aug 23 after it was discovered he was driving after suspension and had two arrest warrants. He was later arrested for obstruction after resisting arrest and kicking the door of a squad car.
•Officers responded to a verbal altercation at a business in the 4800 block of Highway 61 Aug. 23.
•Two vehicles and $19,000 of miscellaneous equipment were stolen from a business parking lot in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Aug. 24.
•Damage to a vehicle occurred in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue S. Aug. 24.
•An attempted catalytic converter theft was reported in the 3700 block of Oakridge Lane Aug. 24. Suspect vehicle was caught in the neighbor’s surveillance camera.
•Robbery was reported in 3400 block of Century Avenue Aug. 24.
•A woman was cited for assault following a domestic situation in the 2500 block of Manitou Lane Aug. 24.
•A resident in the 3600 block of Glen Oaks Avenue reported receiving harassing messages from a brother June 24.
•Identity theft and fraud were reported in the 1700 block of County Road E Aug. 24.
•Officers responded to a violation of a harassment restraining order Aug. 24 in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road.
•An Oakdale man was caught on video and cited for misdemeanor theft from a business in the 3700 block of Highway 61, Gem Lake, Aug 24.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 1600 block of Birch Lake Avenue Aug. 25.
•Officers advised disorderly juveniles near a business in the 2400 block of County Road F Aug. 25.
