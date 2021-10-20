The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•A disorderly person was reported in the 4800 block of Birch Lake Circle Oct. 7.
•Theft from a vehicle in the 4700 block of Carolyn Lane was reported Oct. 7.
•Package theft was reported in the 3400 block of Bellaire Avenue Oct. 7.
•Theft from a vehicle in the 2400 block of Mayfair Avenue was reported Oct. 7.
•Officers responded to an indecent exposure incident in the 2400 block of County Road F Oct. 7.
•Theft by swindle was reported in the 4700 block of Bouleau Road Oct. 7.
•A wallet was reported stolen at a business in the 3100 block of Century Avenue Oct. 7.
•Officers responding to a suspicious person at an apartment in the 1500 block of Park Street Oct. 7 arrested a White Bear Lake man on a felony warrant and for possession of narcotics.
•A driver threw liquid out the window at another vehicle on Second Street Oct. 7 and claimed it was accidental.
•Catalytic converters were stolen in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Oct. 7 and 8.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1700 block of Ninth Street Oct. 7.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 2000 block of Douglas Lane Oct. 8.
•Fraud was reported in the 4700 block of Sharon Lane Oct. 8.
•A bicycle was stolen in the 1700 block of County Road E Oct. 8.
•Harassment was reported in the 4700 block of Highway 61 Oct. 8.
•Credit card fraud was reported in the 5000 block of Campanaro Lane Oct. 8.
•Loud music was reported in the 4700 block of Centerville Road Oct. 8.
•A vehicle fled officers in the 4800 block of White Bear Parkway Oct. 9.
•Officers mediated a domestic disturbance in the 3100 block of Karth Road Oct. 9.
•Officers assisted a citizen with harassing text messages in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Oct. 9.
•Officers interrupted a theft in progress at a business in the 3800 block of Highway 61, Gem Lake, Oct. 9.
•Harassment was reported in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Oct. 9.
•Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Oct. 9.
•Harassment was reported in the 2200 block of Orchard Lane Oct. 9.
•A burglary occurred in the 3400 block of Century Avenue Oct. 9.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for domestic assault in the 2200 block of County Road E.
•Fireworks were reported in the 3900 block of Linden Avenue Oct. 9.
•A Minneapolis man was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop at Highway 96 and Stewart Avenue Oct. 9.
•A disorderly incident occurred in the 2300 block of Jansen Avenue Oct. 10.
•Officers advised several disorderly parties to move along in the 2100 block of Fourth Street Oct. 10.
•Criminal damage to property was reported in the 4700 block of Centerville Road Oct. 10.
•Narcotics were reported in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Oct. 10.
•A dispute was reported in the 3300 block of Glen Oaks Avenue Oct. 11.
•Two females were cited for tampering with a vehicle and theft in the 2600 block of Aspen Court Oct. 11.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Oct. 11.
•Burglary of a residence in the 5200 block of Pathways Avenue was reported Oct. 11.
•A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 2000 block of Rishworth Lane Oct. 11.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue S. Oct. 11.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 1700 block of County Road E Oct. 11.
•Officers responding to a complaint of loud music in the 2600 block of Aspen Court asked partygoers to turn it down Oct. 11.
•Tools were stolen in the 1000 block of Highway 96 Oct. 12.
•A North St. Paul man and a man from Maplewood were arrested on active warrants in the 900 block of Wildwood Road Oct. 12.
•A trespass order was served in the 2200 block of Southwood Drive Oct. 12.
•Officers issued a citation for a noise ordinance violation in the 5100 block of Long Avenue Oct. 12.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Birch Street Oct. 13.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 3800 block of Linden Street Oct. 13.
•A dispute was mediated in the 2600 block of Aspen Court Oct. 13.
•Officers documented a report of harassment between neighbors in the 1900 block of Nicholas Court Oct. 13.
•A violation of a no-contact order was reported in the 2100 block of Roth Place Oct. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.