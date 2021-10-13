The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•A civil issue was reported in the 2100 block of 7th Street Oct. 1.
•A road rage incident occurred in a parking lot in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue Oct. 1.
•A purse was reported stolen in the 2200 block of 3rd Street Oct. 1.
•A catalytic converter was reported stolen in the 1900 block of Webber Street Oct. 1.
•A wallet was stolen in the 2000 block of Spruce Place Oct. 1.
•Officers responded to a report of a vehicle and trailer blocking the intersection of South Shore Blvd. and McKnight Road Oct. 1.
•Fraud was reported in the 3600 block of Rolling View Drive Oct. 1.
•Theft was reported in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Oct. 1.
•Officers responded to a disorderly person in the 4900 block of Woodcrest Rd. Oct. 1.
•Officers responded to a juvenile incident in the 2100 block of Division Court Oct. 1.
•Officers responded to a dispute in the 2300 block of Cedar Ave. Oct. 1.
•A traffic stop in the 3900 block of Linden Street led to the arrest of a man for an outstanding warrant Oct. 1. His passenger was cited for possession of marijuana.
•A driver fled after hitting a tree in a single vehicle accident in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Oct. 1.
•A resident in the 1700 block of Birch Lake Avenue reported theft Oct. 1.
•Officers assisted a business in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Oct. 2 with a disorderly person who refused to leave.
•Theft was reported in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Oct. 2.
•A storage locker was reported burglarized Oct. 2 in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road.
•A man was arrested following a domestic disturbance in the 1600 block of 9th Street Oct. 2.
•Harassment was reported in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway Oct. 2.
•Fireworks were reported in the 1900 block of Orchard Lane Oct. 2.
•Officers observed a stolen vehicle parked near a gas pump in the 3100 block of Century Avenue Oct. 2, and arrested the two occupants.
•Officers responded to a domestic incident in the 2000 block of Dotte Drive Oct. 3.
•Officers responding to a 911 call in the 5000 block of Morehead Avenue Oct. 3 arrived and found the suspect vehicle had fled.
•Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Oct. 3.
•A vehicle crashed into a building Oct. 3 in the 2000 block of County Road E.
•A trailer was stolen in the 2200 block of 11th Street Oct. 3.
•Officers mediated a property dispute between a couple in the 1500 block of Park Street Oct. 3.
•Multiple incidences of burglary at a storage unit facility in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road were reported Oct. 3.
•A suspicious incident involving narcotics was reported in the 3700 block of Kenny Lane Oct. 3.
•Officers responded to a complaint of loud music in the 1700 block of 9th Street Oct. 3.
•A St. Paul man was arrested for felony theft in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Oct. 3.
•A license plate was stolen in the 1700 block of County Road E Oct. 4.
•Checks were stolen from a vehicle in the 1700 block of Cedar Avenue Oct. 4. They were eventually cashed.
•Fraud was reported in the 4500 block of Lake Avenue Oct. 4.
•Check fraud was reported in the 3600 block of Scheuneman Road Oct. 4.
•Burglary was reported in the 1700 block of County Road E Oct. 4.
•A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 3400 block of Willow Avenue Oct. 4.
•Catalytic converters were stolen in the 1700 block of County Road E Oct. 5.
•Officers mediated a verbal dispute in the 4000 block of McKnight Avenue Oct. 5.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 1500 block of County Road E, Gem Lake Oct. 5.
•Officers mediated a verbal argument between two women in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Oct. 5.
•Harassment was reported in the 3500 block of Emerald Drive Oct. 5.
•A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 2000 block of County Road E Oct. 6.
•Officers responded to a civil problem in the 4800 block of Stewart Avenue Oct. 6.
•Theft of cash occurred at a business in the 4900 block of Highway 61 Oct. 6.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 3100 block of McKnight Road Oct. 6.
•Juveniles incidents were reported in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue Oct. 6.
•A narcotics complaint was reported in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Oct. 6.
•A North St. Paul man was arrested for outstanding warrants following a traffic stop on White Bear Avenue Oct. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.