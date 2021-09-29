The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•Damage to property was reported in the 3900 block of Linden Street Sept. 16.
•Two individuals who had been staying overnight in a vehicle were trespassed from a business parking lot in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Sept. 16.
•Assault was reported in the 2200 block of Randy Avenue Sept. 16.
•Damage to property occurred at a business in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Sept. 16.
•Officers responded to a fight in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue Sept. 16.
•Credit card fraud was reported at a business in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road following the theft of a wallet Sept. 16.
•Theft was reported in the 3200 block of McKnight Road Sept. 16.
•Officers assisted in the removal of a tree that had fallen and blocked 4th Street Sept. 16.
•Theft was reported in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Sept. 16.
•Officers responded to a burglary in progress in the 1500 block of Park Street Sept. 17.
•Several unattached garages were reported damaged Sept. 17 in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue. It is unknown when the damage occurred and nothing was reported missing.
•Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue Sept. 17, and determined it to be unfounded.
•Officers responded to a report of disorderly juveniles at the intersection of Thomas Lane and Tracy Road Sept. 17.
•A civil problem was reported in the 2500 block of Oak Court Sept. 17.
•A fireworks complaint was reported in the 2700 block of Crown Hill Court Sept. 17.
•Disorderly conduct was reported at the intersection of McKnight Road and Dorothy Avenue Sept. 17.
•Officers conducted a domestic assault arrest in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Sept. 18.
•A garage burglary that had occurred sometime in the past two weeks in the 2800 block of Riviera Drive was reported Sept. 18.
•Officers removed a large branch that had been placed on the railroad tracks near Bald Eagle Avenue and Stillwater Street Sept. 18.
•An officer decided not to chase a vehicle that fled an attempted traffic stop in the area of White Bear Avenue and County Road E Sept. 18.
•A noise disturbance was reported Sept. 18 in the 1800 block of Orchard Road.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 4500 block of Centerville Road Sept. 19.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Sept. 19.
•Criminal damage to property was reported in the 1800 block of Birch Street Sept. 19.
•Two auto emblems were stolen in the 1700 block of County Road E Sept. 20.
•Old water meters valued at $10,000 were stolen in the 2400 block of Orchard Lane Sept. 20.
•Officers responded to a civil dispute in the 4800 block of Morehead Avenue Sept. 20.
•Officers responded to a motor vehicle theft in progress in the 1900 block of Lombardy Lane Sept. 20. The suspect was located on Highway 61, but fled officers.
•Officers assisted in the removal of unwanted persons near the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway Sept. 20.
•Officers assisted the Washington County Sheriff with a warrant arrest in the 5000 block of Stewart Avenue Sept. 20.
•Officers responded to a complaint of a neighbor's chickens and goats going into the complainant's yard in the 1700 block of Elm Street Sept. 21.
•Officers are investigating a report of an juvenile assault on a school bus in the 3200 block of Bellaire Avenue Sept. 21.
•Officers responded to a noise disturbance in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Sept. 21.
•Officers responded to a noise disturbance in the 1700 block of Birch Lake Avenue Sept. 22.
•A bicycle was stolen in the 1700 block of Buerkle Road Sept. 22.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1200 block of Gun Club Road Sept. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.