The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
A motor vehicle was reported stolen at 3:45 p.m. Aug. 26 from the 15000 block of Farnham Avenue N. and reported found by the complainant shortly afterward, before deputies even had a chance to respond.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted the Lino Lakes Police Department in making a DWI arrest in the area of Frenchman Road and Everton Avenue N. at 4:53 p.m. Aug. 26.
A Minnesota motorist was cited at 9:34 a.m. Aug. 27 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. for displaying registration tabs that expired in May.
A resident of an unknown address at 10:02 a.m. Aug. 27 reported losing his wallet at Festival Foods in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. or at home, the address of which is unknown to authorities. The subject later informed deputies that he had found his wallet at home, to the possible relief of deputies who weren’t given information as to where home was.
A resident in the 16000 block of Harrow Avenue N. reported vehicles and trucks racing and driving carelessly on his property at 2:56 a.m. Aug. 28. When the complainant phoned in later to report vehicle damage to his property, he requested that deputies issue a trespass order. Deputies tried to phone the suspect’s address without success, so they mailed a trespass notice instead.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a sport bike at 11:03 p.m. Aug. 28 on Highway 61 at 170th Street N. for driving at speeds greater than 120 mph.
A resident in the 15000 block of Emerald Drive N. at 8:07 a.m. Aug. 29 reported a party for violating a harassment restraining order (HRO) after finding the tires on his friend’s vehicle slashed.
A would-be van purchaser reported going to look at a van in the 5000 block of 170th Street N. at 10:50 a.m. Aug. 29 and finding that the vehicle identification number (VIN) of the van didn’t match the VIN on the vehicle’s title. He tried in vain to match the van VIN. Therefore, the aware buyer did not buy.
A Minnesota motorist was cited at 9:33 p.m. Aug. 29 in the 15000 block of northbound Foxhill Avenue N. for failure to drive with due care and failure to provide proof of insurance, after deputies on stationary patrol clocked him on radar at 65 mph in a 35 mph zone. The driver, who didn’t own the vehicle, could not provide proof of insurance and admitted to speeding.
A business in the 5000 block of 145th Street N. at 7:49 a.m. Aug. 30 reported an employee for stealing three rolls of copper wire from the warehouse. The business knew who did it thanks to video surveillance of the crime.
A westbound motorist was cited at 2:06 p.m. Aug. 30 in the area of 170th Street N. and Henna Avenue N. for wireless communication device violation, after eastbound deputies in their squad observed her driving along with a cell phone in her hands above the steering wheel. The driver admitted to using maps on her phone.
A Minnesota woman was cited for driving after suspension at 6:15 p.m. Aug. 30 in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N., after deputies conducted a routine check of her license plate number and discovered her status. The woman driving matched the description of the woman on file and was shown to have a lengthy history of failure to appear in court to pay her fines. The subject was made to legally park and leave her vehicle while also receiving another citation for an object suspended from her rearview mirror.
An unknown party was cited for assault at 6:47 p.m. Aug. 30 in the 17000 block of Farnham Avenue N., after deputies responded to an unknown medical report.
A vehicle that may or may not have been stolen was reported at 4:19 p.m. Aug. 31 in the 5000 block of 180th Street N., after a soon-to-be ex-wife reported it missing. The complainant didn’t know if her ex-took the trailer he owns or when it went missing, because she only lives part time at the residence. Deputies were unable to contact the soon-to-be ex-husband through any channel, so the complainant was left to get the message out to her ex to report the theft if, indeed, it was stolen.
A resident in the 4000 block of Fable Parkway N. at 1:41 a.m. Sept. 1 reported a possible burglary in progress after she heard someone outside her residence playing music. She scared the individual away, so he was long gone when deputies arrived on scene.
Deputies arrested an individual on a warrant at 2:53 a.m. Sept. 1 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N., following a warrant hit from a National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database check on a license plate. On contact, deputies found the driver to be the correct individual. They received a warrant bonus when a second person in the vehicle was also found to have warrants. That person was also arrested with a stop at Lakeview Hospital before arrival at jail.
Employees at the Kwik Trip in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. reported an unwanted male in the store at 5:19 a.m. Sept. 1. The male’s erratic behavior and his pacing back and forth were making staff feel uncomfortable as long as he was in the store. When Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene and advised the male to leave, he did so without incident.
Residents in the 5000 block of 128th Street N. at 6:23 a.m. Sept. 1 reported waking up only to find that their wallets, purses and phones were missing, along with the garage door opener from an unlocked truck parked in the driveway. The victims reported hearing the garage door and garage service door open at around 1:30 a.m. Later, all parties found that their phones had been turned off, and fraudulent charges had been made to credit cards stolen from their wallets. Neighborhood video footage will continue to be sought.
A trailer was reported stolen at 9:14 a.m. Sept. 1 from the 5000 block of 180th Street N.
A resident in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 3:42 p.m. Sept. 1 reported losing $2,300 to a scammer, after he tried to buy a vehicle through Facebook and sent the money to the “seller.” But he never received the vehicle.
The driver of a white truck was cited at 6:06 p.m. Sept. 1 on a private road for window tint so dark that the interior of the cab was not viewable, following a traffic stop for that violation as well as no front license plate. The driver admitted to both offenses, and deputies described his attitude as “good”. Deputies used their “tint-o-meter” to determine that the light filtration was only 3%, where light filtration must be at least 50%. The driver was only warned about the license plate because it appeared the truck had recently been repaired.
The driver of a red sport bike was cited at 8:46 p.m. Sept. 1 in the area of Frenchman Road and Elmcrest Avenue N. for multiple offenses, after deputies pulled him over for no rear plate. On contact, deputies realized the rider did have a rear plate after all, but that it was obscured by the rear tire. The rider, who was the registered owner, volunteered that he had no motorcycle endorsement, no permit and no current insurance. When deputies checked all this information against the subject’s credentials on file, they realized it was all true. The rider was advised to look for a safe and legal way to get the bike home.
A resident in the 5000 block of 125th Lane N. at 3:44 p.m. Sept. 2 reported her purse stolen after she had left her garage door open. Her credit cards were used in Ramsey County to the tune of approximately $1,200. Video footage is available for the investigation.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop for an obstructed plate at 9:09 p.m. Sept. 2 in the area of Everton Avenue N. and Frenchman Road and cited the driver for displaying tabs that expired in December and failure to register an out-of-state vehicle within 60 days. Deputies’ computer failed to print the citation, but the driver was not off the hook and will receive it in the mail instead.
A motorist was arrested for DWI at 2:47 a.m. Sept. 3 in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and 152nd Street N., after deputies on rolling patrol observed the vehicle run a red light. During the traffic stop, deputies observed signs of intoxication and administered field sobriety tests that led to the driver being taken into custody.
A thrifty-to-a-fault motorist was cited at 8:23 a.m. Sept. 3 in the area of Frenchman Road and Elmcrest Avenue N. for displaying tabs that expired in January. After a National Crime Information Center (NCIC) check confirmed the registration status and the person sitting behind the wheel as the registered owner, the driver admitted to knowing the registration had expired. He said he continued driving the vehicle anyway because he was “tryin’ to save money – tabs are expensive.”
A driver exhibiting relentless scofflaw behaviors was arrested at 10:27 a.m. Sept. 3 in the area of Frenchman Road and Everton Avenue N. for multiple violations, after he was pulled over for bearing expired registration and a windshield so shattered that it surely must have obstructed his view. A computer review of the driver, who was the registered owner, returned with a revoked driver’s license and a lengthy history of driving after revocation, failing to appear in court and multiple insurance violations. On this occasion, the driver unsurprisingly produced no proof of insurance.
A resident in the 15000 block of Emerald Drive N. at 9:24 a.m. Sept. 4 reported a possible order for protection (OFP) violation after she had received phone calls from a blocked phone number. The complainant said she didn’t answer the phone when that number called, and no voicemails were left. Deputies advised the complainant to continue not answering calls from that number and to save any voicemails that might be left. Deputies further advised the complainant that, at present, there was no probable cause in knowing if it is, indeed, the person with the OFP calling, therefore, there is no crime and they couldn’t make an arrest.
A resident in the 13000 block of Flay Avenue N. at 9:27 a.m. Sept. 4 reported fraud. After deputies retrieved the needed information, they advised the complainant she would need to contact the Madison, Wisconsin Police Department for resolution, as that is where the crime happened.
— Loretta Harding
