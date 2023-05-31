A Crystal woman, 50, faces up to 20 years in prison and/or a maximum fine of $100,000 for theft by swindle, after she tried to buy a car at a dealership on Highway 61 with a fake check.
On April 28, the suspect presented a check in the amount of $62,794.38 to purchase a red 2023 Subaru Ascent at Luther Acura on Highway 61. The check was a temporary check drawn on Huntington Bank with her name and address handwritten in the space usually professionally printed with the name of the account holder.
When Acura tried to cash the check, they learned funds were not available and tried to contact the woman several times. Eventually, the defendant promised to wire the funds for the purchase of the vehicle and texted Acura a photo of a check written to her for $60,000 to prove she had the funds available. Now, she needed only to have come up with a check written out to her for the remainder of the payment.
When she made a strategic error and returned to the Acura dealership on May 19 to get the key fob replaced, Acura staff recognized her and called Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The defendant had a history of convictions for offenses involving bounced checks, including being convicted on three counts of purchasing a car with a worthless check in May of 2016.
