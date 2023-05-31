A Crystal woman, 50, faces up to 20 years in prison and/or a maximum fine of $100,000 for theft by swindle, after she tried to buy a car at a dealership on Highway 61 with a fake check. 

On April 28, the suspect presented a check in the amount of $62,794.38  to purchase a red 2023 Subaru Ascent at Luther Acura on Highway 61.  The check was a temporary check drawn on Huntington Bank with her name and address handwritten in the space usually professionally printed with the name of the account holder. 

