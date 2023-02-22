A Little Canada man, 29, faces up to five years in prison and/or a maximum fine of $10,000 for felony threats of violence following a Feb. 9 incident in which he threatened to kill his former girlfriend, who lives in Vadnais Heights.

At around 7:02 p.m. Feb. 9, a friend of both parties living in North St. Paul reported to the ex-girlfriend, who had a domestic abuse no-contact order against the defendant, that the subject had just delivered a rant via phone that he was planning to kill her.

