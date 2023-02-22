A Little Canada man, 29, faces up to five years in prison and/or a maximum fine of $10,000 for felony threats of violence following a Feb. 9 incident in which he threatened to kill his former girlfriend, who lives in Vadnais Heights.
At around 7:02 p.m. Feb. 9, a friend of both parties living in North St. Paul reported to the ex-girlfriend, who had a domestic abuse no-contact order against the defendant, that the subject had just delivered a rant via phone that he was planning to kill her.
The defendant had called the mutual friend out of the blue and told him three times during his tirade that he was planning to go to the victim’s apartment to kill her. The mutual friend immediately phoned the former girlfriend about the phone call to warn her.
The friend told Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office investigators that the suspect had been using meth and other drugs recently and had been in a downward spiral. The defendant had access to guns but is not supposed to possess them, based on prior felony convictions. In his phone call, the defendant told the friend that he had already pointed a gun at the ex-girlfriend and was going to kill her this time.
A third party present at the friend’s home at the time of the phone call heard the entire rant on the speakerphone, including the three threats to kill the ex-girlfriend.
Later that night, the subject contacted North St. Paul police to request assistance in picking up property from an address in that city. The police responded to that request by arresting the defendant for the threats he’d made earlier that evening. While in the back of the squad, the defendant became agitated and reiterated the threats toward the ex-girlfriend, which then included threats to kill her dog. He also threatened to obtain a female puppy just so he could kill that dog as well.
The defendant was recently charged with second-degree assault and possession of a firearm by an ineligible person following a Feb. 6 incident during which he was portrayed on video pointing a gun at the ex-girlfriend while threatening to shoot her. At his Feb. 8 arraignment, he was conditionally released over the state’s objection.
In the early hours of Feb. 10, the subject phoned the mutual friend from jail to say, “I should have pulled that f---ing trigger.”
