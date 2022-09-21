Phase 1 planting project

Nick Voss, Carol Nelson and Leo Schuck prepare to plant prairie drop seed in an area of the Rotary Nature Reserve in White Bear Lake that is part of a native plant restoration project. In a partnership between the city of White Bear Lake, Rotary and the Vadnais Lake Area Water Management Organization (VLAWMO), a mix of native wildflower plants, including butterfly milkweed, are being planted in the first phase of the project. A rain garden brush up and demonstration event is scheduled in downtown White Bear Lake on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. Find more information and register for the event at vlawmo.org.
