Memorial Day activities still took place May 25 at area locations, although commemorations were abbreviated due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings.
In the accompanying photos, members of the Keep Zimmer VFW Post and American Legion honor guard laid flowers at the Veteran’s Park Memorial and held a short ceremony at Union Cemetery. Saxophone player Danika Parenteau, 11, the granddaughter of VFW Senior Commander George Brown and Debra Courts-Brown, played Taps at the cemetery. VFW member Mike Lindvall was flag bearer for the events. Auxiliary members also participated, including Sandy Briggs, Joan Mample and Courts-Brown holding flags at Union. They’re standing by the GAR (Grand Army of the Republic) military monument erected in 1938 by American Legion Post #168.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.