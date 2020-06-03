Outdoor expansion in Downtown White Bear Lake

William Dinaur pieces together an ornate enclosure surrounding an outdoor dining area in front of Keys Restaurant in downtown White Bear Lake.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

Main Street, the Chamber, the Economic Development Corporation and White Bear Lake restaurants have been working together to identify ways to support local businesses, including expanded opportunities for outdoor seating and approving the use of Washington Square and a space in the Armory parking lot for public use.

