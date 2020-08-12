Musician Joe Flip played a custom “hay burner” guitar he built during a Music in the Park performance on the Gazebo Stage at Railroad Park Thursday, Aug. 6 in downtown White Bear Lake. Attendees were encouraged to get takeout food at their favorite restaurants and enjoy a picnic in the park or at tables in Washington Square. A Marketfest Presents Music in the Park event, featuring the band Ember Island, is planned for Thursday, Aug. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. — Photos by Paul Dols

