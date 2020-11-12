The White Bear Center for the Arts is continuing to conduct Arts Market events, featuring demonstrations and the work of local artists, outside on the grounds of the center. Organizers plan on continuing to hold the events, weather permitting, as long as possible into the winter. A variety of work, including paintings, jewelry and ceramics are on display and available for purchase on Sundays from 12 – 3 p.m.
