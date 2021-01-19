My colleagues and I have been working hard since the 2021 legislative session began earlier this month. While we’re hopeful that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is near, we know many people need assistance to weather the next few months. We’re committed to meeting these needs and ensuring that all Minnesotans can thrive when the pandemic ends.
Protecting the health, safety, and economic security of Minnesotans is our priority this session. House DFL legislators are championing legislation that would provide assistance to Minnesotans impacted by COVID-19, strengthen worker protections, protect those who live and work in long-term care facilities and people experiencing homelessness, support our students and ensure affordable child care is available to those who need it. These are concrete steps that we can take immediately to help address the challenges Minnesotans are facing. After these urgent needs are met, we’ll start examining how we can best help our state and those who call it home recover and rebuild.
While addressing COVID-19 is our top focus, there is much more work to be done in other areas. This session, I plan to partner with people in our community to address a variety of state and local issues. For example, I’ll continue working with local high school and college students to advocate for redesigning Minnesota’s state flag. Our current flag includes racist imagery and doesn’t reflect the diverse, inclusive state that we aim to be. We’re seeing some momentum in this area as states across the country reexamine their symbols and question what they stand for, and I’m hopeful that we’ll make progress in Minnesota. I’ll also keep pushing to ban lead-based fishing tackle that’s toxic to our environment and wildlife. A local Girl Scout troop inspired me to start working on this issue last session.
I plan to keep working with Minnesotans to protect our communities from toxic chemicals. Last year, Minnesota became the first state to ban trichloroethylene (TCE), the toxic chemical that the Water Gremlin facility emitted for more than a decade. This public health crisis highlighted the need for further change. I’m dedicated to closing loopholes and strengthening safeguards to ensure that polluters are held accountable and this doesn’t happen again in our area or in other communities.
The COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most daunting challenges that our state has ever faced, but I remain confident in our ability to overcome obstacles and build a stronger, more inclusive Minnesota. Over the past year, people across the state have come together to care for others, demand justice and create positive change in their communities. The compassion and resilience that many have shown during these difficult times gives me hope for a brighter future, one where all Minnesotans have the opportunity to thrive. I look forward to working with you to make this vision a reality.
Rep. Peter Fischer represents District 43A in the Minnesota House of Representatives. He can be contacted at the Capitol by email at rep.peter.fischer@house.mn.
