As I start another year serving our community in the Minnesota House of Representatives, I’d like to share what I’m working on and some opportunities for Minnesotans to get involved.
Vote in Minnesota’s Presidential Primary
First, I encourage you to participate in Minnesota’s 2020 presidential primary. No matter what your party affiliation is, it’s important to cast your vote and help ensure that our government represents our shared values. Minnesota’s presidential primary will take place on Tuesday, March 3, but absentee voting has already begun. You can check your voter registration status or request an absentee ballot at the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.
Minnesotans will participate in a presidential primary rather than a caucus this year, but precinct caucuses will still be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25. More information about the new process is available on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website: sos.state.mn.us
Be counted in the Census
The 2020 Census is just around the corner as well. This once-in-a-decade count provides crucial data that determines how much federal funding our communities receive for schools, fire departments, hospitals, roads and bridges, and other crucial services that Minnesotans need and deserve. It’s also used to redraw congressional and state legislative districts to account for population changes. We must get a complete count to ensure that resources are distributed fairly and people have equal representation.
In March, the U.S. Census Bureau will begin sending information to every home in the state. Please complete your census form so you can be counted. The future of Minnesota depends on it.
Share Your Priorities for the 2020 Legislative Session
As the 2020 legislative session gets underway, I’ll continue to honor our shared Minnesota values of respect and cooperation. Last year, in one of the only divided legislatures in the nation, my colleagues and I were able to deliver a balanced budget that protected our core Minnesota values. I hope to build on that momentum this year.
One of our key priorities is making sure all Minnesotans have access to affordable health care. We passed legislation to help address the rising cost of prescription drugs last session, but we can make more progress in this area.
Early care and learning is also a top priority. Every Minnesota child deserves a great start in life, but too many families are struggling with the high cost of child care. Expanding early care and learning opportunities doesn’t just help our state in the short run; it’s a critical investment for our state’s future success.
When numerous health and safety issues arose at the Water Gremlin facility last year, community members came together to call for change. I’m working closely with residents and state and local officials to improve the regulatory process so nothing like what happened at Water Gremlin ever happens again. I’ll keep fighting to ban TCE statewide, hold polluters accountable, strengthen worker protections, and protect the health and well-being of Minnesotans.
Stay in touch
Democracy works best when all voices are heard, so please don’t hesitate to share questions and feedback with me. You can reach me by email at rep.peter.fischer@house.mn or by phone at 651-296-5363. If you’d like to sign up for periodic email updates, you can do so at house.leg.state.mn.us/43a. You can also follow me on Facebook at facebook.com/RepPeterFischer.
Rep. Peter Fischer represents District 43A in the Minnesota House of Representatives. He can be contacted at the Capitol by email at rep.peter.fischer@house.mn
