The COVID-19 pandemic is challenging our state in unprecedented ways, but I am confident in Minnesotans’ ability to band together and weather this storm.
Legislators are working hard to help the people of Minnesota navigate this public health crisis. A month ago, we proactively secured $21 million to bolster our state’s public health response. We delivered another $50 million for our public health response and $150 million for hospitals, clinics, and other health care providers to use for costs related to planning for, preparing for, and responding to a COVID-19 outbreak the following week. These investments will help ensure our health care system is equipped to deliver the care that Minnesotans need. Our latest package of legislation, which we approved two weeks ago, included emergency loans for small businesses, grants for child care providers, support for food shelves, and other important measures to alleviate some of the challenges Minnesotans are facing.
Many workers and businesses are experiencing sudden financial hardship as a result of COVID-19. We are working with Gov. Walz and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) to provide immediate relief for displaced workers and to protect Minnesotans’ economic well-being. If your employment has been impacted by COVID-19, you could qualify for unemployment insurance benefits. I encourage you to apply online at uimn.org to avoid long wait times.
DEED’s new Small Business Emergency Loan program was established to support Minnesota businesses that have been affected by COVID-19. Small businesses can apply for zero-interest loans online at mn.gov/deed. Small businesses and non-profits are also eligible for low-interest loans of up to $2 million from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). More information about these loans is available at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/. The Paycheck Protection Program is another SBA loan program designed to help small businesses keep their workforce employed during the COVID-19 crisis. More information about this program can be found at sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/paycheck-protection-program-ppp.
Child care providers are struggling to stay in business due to the high number of families who have withdrawn their children from care. Grants we secured will help child care providers remain open and provide critically-needed care during the COVID-19 pandemic. Child care providers will be able to continue serving the children of health care professionals and other workers who have been deemed essential, ensuring that our first line of defense against COVID-19 can stay on the job.
Gov. Walz has issued several executive orders that mirror our legislative efforts, including measures to prevent evictions and foreclosures, ban price gouging, ensure people who aren’t able to work have benefits available and keep long-term care and disability services running. We will continue working closely with the Walz administration to address the COVID-19 pandemic and the many challenges it has created.
I am always proud to represent you in the Legislature, but I am especially proud of how our community has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. These times have proven that Minnesotans are resilient and compassionate and care deeply for one another. Despite the need to be physically apart, it is more important than ever for all of us to remain connected and do our part to protect others.
Ami Wazlawik represents District 38B in the Minnesota House of Representatives. She can be reached at 651-296-3018 or rep.ami.wazlawik@house.mn.
