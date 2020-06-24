This is a crucial time for Minnesota. The COVID-19 pandemic and the recent murder of George Floyd highlighted areas where our state can and must do better, particularly when it comes to racial justice. Minnesotans expect and deserve action on these important issues.
I am confident we can weather the COVID-19 pandemic, reform our criminal justice system, and build a state where everyone can thrive – no matter where they live or what they look like. I remain optimistic because these challenges highlighted the strength and compassion of our community. Amid grief, outrage, and a public health crisis, Minnesotans came together and did all they could to support their neighbors. People across the state worked in concert to prevent the spread of COVID-19, joined calls for justice and gathered food and supplies for those in need. I have no doubt that together, we can create a better future.
When COVID-19 emerged in Minnesota, legislators worked across the aisle to secure resources for our public health professionals, ensure our health care system was equipped to care for those who need it, and help families and small businesses navigate the crisis. Significantly, we ensured frontline workers will be able to access workers’ compensation benefits if they contract the virus. In addition to responding to the pandemic, we passed legislation to prohibit the use of trichloroethylene (TCE), making Minnesota the first state to ban this toxic chemical.
While the legislative session adjourned in mid-May, we recently convened for a special session. My colleagues and I are seizing this opportunity to create meaningful change. Ensuring all Minnesotans can feel safe in their communities is one of our priorities. I am working with members of the People of Color and Indigenous (POCI) Caucus to strengthen police accountability, reclaim community oversight, and reimagine our approach to public safety. Another priority is delivering assistance to local governments and small businesses. Our communities need help to continue essential public services and get through the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are committed to delivering it.
If we truly want to honor George Floyd, it is imperative that we take responsibility for the past and the impact it has on the present. We must address persistent inequalities that have put Black Minnesotans, Indigenous Minnesotans, and people of color at a disadvantage, oftentimes for generations. Making sure everyone can experience true public safety is the first step. We need to focus on deep-rooted disparities in housing, education, health, and other areas as well. I will work with Minnesotans to ensure these issues are a priority in future legislative sessions.
In the weeks after George Floyd was killed, I had many conversations with folks in our area, community leaders, elected officials, law enforcement, and impacted business owners and residents across the Twin Cities. As a legislator, I believe listening to Minnesotans is necessary to understand what happened and start healing and rebuilding our communities. Please don’t hesitate to call or email me if you would like to have a conversation about where we should go next. It is an honor to continue working with you to create a brighter future for us all.
Rep. Peter Fischer represents District 43A in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
