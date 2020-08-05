Local food is long past a fad. The pandemic has shone a light onto the tenuous standing of our country’s centralized food systems. Choosing more local food is one of the answers. community supported agriculture (CSA’s) and farmers markets have seen a huge surge this season. This response shows we’re more aware of the integral part that eating local food plays in our environmental, economic, personal and community well-being.
The main impetus of eating local is to shrink the radius of where your food comes from. If each of us looked at ways to shrink that imaginary circle a few miles with each shopping trip, we’d make quite a difference over time. With the combination of growing your own and knowing your farmer we can take back so many miles.
The average food item purchased at a regular grocer travels between 1,500-4,000 food miles before you buy it. Think about those miles when assessing your carbon footprint. Studies have also shown that each $100 spent at local independent stores generated $45 of secondary local spending, compared to $14 for a big-box chain store. Food also loses up to 30% of its nutritional value a few days after harvest, exactly when so much of the food in grocery stores is crossing the country in a semitruck.
But let’s focus on the positive- how much better local food tastes.
We all know what a different experience eating a vine ripened tomato is from the pink styrofoam that passes as a tomato in January grocery stores, which is why farmers markets and home gardens continue to grow in popularity.
Being part of the solution
“Local Food is Essential” is a new campaign started here in Minnesota and Wisconsin in response to the stress COVID 19 put on our local farmers and shoppers. The pandemic has made it clear how important small-scale farming, with local ties and direct sales, are to us all. Knowing your farmer went from a nice idea to a way to ensure you had good fresh food- period. This grass roots organization promotes taking the “Local Food Pledge” and switching out one item each shopping trip for a local item. Look for the “Local Food is Essential” logos at farmers markets or log onto their website localfoodisessential.org for more information.
Shop local
I love being able to bring local food to my neighbors through pop up farmers markets during the year. The next Summer Farmers Market at the Vineyard is coming up Aug. 11, 2:30-6:30 at 7 Vines Vineyard in Dellwood. These markets are held in the afternoon to give locals a chance to shop at a different time that the long standing White Bear Lake Friday morning market. Being able to shop on the grounds of the vineyard and stay for a glass of locally grown and bottled wine is a bonus not lost on past visitors!
Minnesota Grown is another great statewide resource to help you find the local food you’re looking for, search mngrown.org. There are also lots of local food news about knowing your farmer and growing your own on my blog, forksinthedirt.com.
One way or another we are leaving this world to the next generation. You get to help chose what that world looks like three times a day. What do your meals say to that next generation?
Michelle Bruhn is the founder of Forks in the Dirt, a local food information and action clearinghouse.
