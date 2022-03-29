Water is life. No natural resource is more important. That’s why White Bear Lake’s water usage--and its east metro impact and beyond—continues to be addressed by residents, policymakers and the court.
Recall various benchmark events triggering the current debate and challenge:
•White Bear Lake beaches closed, water levels dipped to a historic low – 918.8 ft – in 2013.
•The White Bear Lake Restoration Association and the White Bear Lake Homeowners Association brought a lawsuit against the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in Ramsey County District Court.
•In 2017 Ramsey County District Court Judge Margaret Marrinan ruled: the DNR violated the Minnesota Environmental Rights Act by failing to manage groundwater pumping permits.
•The DNR was ordered to review all groundwater permits within five miles of the lake. Also, the DNR had to set a cap for pumping in that five-mile zone. If the level falls below 923.5 feet, a residential watering ban must be enforced.
•The court also ordered the DNR to work with the Metropolitan Council to evaluate current conservation goals, update goals as needed, and require area communities to develop plans with measurable conservation goals.
•The court continues to review progress regarding the order. Recently on February 7, the DNR filed a status report, stating in part the challenge of getting area domestic water use down to 55 gallons per person per day. The filing speculated the potential of “no water for any other uses—including no water for essential services such as hospitals and grocery stores, let alone all other commercial and industrial uses into which most businesses would fall”.
Concerned about the impact of the recent court filing by the DNR, and other related actions, state legislation is now being considered. Proposals range from priority water use for hospitals, nursing homes, schools and child care facilities (SF 3675, Sen. Wiger, HF 3579, Rep. Fischer) to allowing communities to adhere to previously approved water supply plans (SF 3055, Senators Housley and Chamberlain).
Homeowners, lake users and environmental advocates are worried about the water levels of White Bear Lake dropping again. Meanwhile, several area city officials are concerned about their ability to provide residents, businesses, schools and hospitals with clean, safe water. They argue that limiting residents to using only 55 gallons of water a day is unreasonable.
Many councils and chambers of commerce have passed resolutions: “Support legislative assistance that would allow all affected municipalities to continue to operate under their approved Water Supply Plans until a reasonable solution can be found for a sustainable water supply for the area that supports all uses. In addition, legislative assistance is requested to determine a long-range plan to ensure reasonable and sustainable water levels in all area lakes as well as groundwater levels in the underlying aquifers, while providing water users adequate water for all.”
Advocates supporting the court order emphasize the importance of not rolling back the decision, getting clarification of the recent DNR impact report regarding water restrictions, and developing a sustainable, long range plan.
Determining the best long range plan remains a major challenge. If the plan primarily converts from pumping wells to piping and treating surface water from the Mississippi River, it would be extremely expensive (estimated at $1 billion), and some communities question the environmental impact of this option.
Area legislators, local officials and stakeholders continue to meet to discuss water use plans. Judge Marrinan will get status reports from the lawsuit participants on April 26. Stay tuned.
Sen. Chuck Wiger represents Senate District 42. He can be reached at sen.chuck.wiger@senate.mn or 651-296-6820.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.