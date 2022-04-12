Nearly 70 used wedding dresses were donated by Press readers to be re-sold at our 37th annual Wedding Show.
The idea to collect wedding dresses came from longtime employee, Patti Carlson. As small ads were placed in our newspapers beginning in January, dresses started to come into our office. In a way, it was overwhelming. Wedding dresses are big and they took up space. We were surprised at the response, and it became clear it was going to be something unique.
The dresses were offered for sale at our Wedding Show for just $10. We offered dresses of all sizes and styles. Most had been professionally cleaned after their first use and many came in sealed boxes. A few still had price tags on them. We had many brides who were appreciative of the opportunity to purchase a dress so reasonably, when most new wedding dresses range in cost from several hundred to several thousands of dollars. One bride who said she been having trouble finding a dress in the right size found a perfect one. She started crying and told our staff that she felt like she had just won the lottery.
Our vendors agreed it was one of the best shows in years. Our staff felt great about it, too. Many thanks go out to those who donated wedding dresses and the volunteers and staff who made the show a success. Our friend Judy King set us up with a group of volunteers to help unbox the dresses and put them on display. One dress came with a nice note tucked inside of it addressed to the next bride.
We will donate the proceeds from the sale of dresses to the White Bear Area Food Shelf. It was such a hit that we will once again collect clean dresses before next year’s show. If you missed this opportunity and would like to donate your wedding dress, watch the Press for information in early 2023.
Nerf Wars
When Amy and I walked into the house after a night out last Friday, we were ambushed by a flurry of darts shot from a Nerf gun.
Upperclassmen in many local high schools are pulling out their old toys and organizing teams for the annual Nerf Wars.At one local high school, teams pay $5 per person and create an instagram account so that results can be tracked. I heard nearly 400 kids could be participating. The incentive – in addition to fun - is that the winning team gets the pot of cash. With potential of 100 teams and each person paying $5, it can equate to thousands of dollars for the winner. Nerf wars are between classmates at the same school, and many schools have a version of the game.
There are rules, such as you can’t shoot people in or from a moving car, you can’t shoot people at school, and you need permission to enter someone’s home. As I understand it, it can be a challenge to hang out with friends on a different team for fear of getting shot. Participants stalk one another on Snapchat, and find out where classmates live to ambush them after school or whenever they leave the house. We have been warned not to let anyone in the house over the next few weeks, even if they are friends.
Who knows what the best guns to win are- mini single-shot Nerf guns, mega clips with rapid fire, or the high-powered Nerf guns. At many schools Nerf balls or discs are not allowed, just the foam darts. In our experience last weekend, getting hit with darts doesn’t hurt (our son, who had pulled out his old Nerf guns to give to his sister, was behind the trigger and thought it was hilarious.)
It’s important to note Nerf wars are not a school-sponsored event. I’m guessing most school staff don’t condone it, though many teachers have probably had experience with Nerf wars themselves. As long as participants keep safety top of mind and it doesn’t become a distraction at school, Nerf wars seem like a pretty harmless, fun way to celebrate the end of the school year.
If you see teenagers wandering around your neighborhood with Nerf guns, you’ll know what is going on. Don’t make an assumption they are up to no good, but if anything seems out of hand, say something. Otherwise, stay out of the crossfire and remember that most of us played ding dong ditch or worse at one point or another. Parents – remind your kids to keep the competition safe and light-hearted.
Carter Johnson is publisher of Press Publications.
